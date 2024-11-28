Eden release new single with Caryl Parry Jones

Welsh pop royalty, Eden, have released a touching new single about friendship featuring Caryl Parry Jones.

2024 has been a huge year for Eden. Their first album in a quarter of a century was released to an incredible reception.

The songs from ‘Heddiw’ (Today) immediately garnered a wide audience for the Clwydians, with their themes of kindness, self-worth and courage.

After a year of unforgettable shows and a concert at Pontio, Bangor with BBC National Orchestra of Wales as a crowning moment, Non, Emma and Rachael conclude 2024 with another gift, ‘Y Llun yn fy Llaw’ (The Picture in my Hand).

The song is a celebration of true friendships, the laughter and tears, the highs as well as the the dark times, and the eternal love between close friends.

Enduring friendship

Caryl Parry Jones composed the track for Eden who also happen to be her loyal friends, and she has joined the three to sing this special offering.

The band hope everyone who has had the privilege of experiencing deep friendship will identify with ‘Y Llun yn fy Llaw’ and can appreciate that valuable relationship a little more after hearing it.

Eden released their latest album, ‘Heddiw’ back in May 2024 – their first full length album since 1999.

The album arrived on the heels of four smash singles – ‘Caredig’, ‘Siwgr’, ‘Gwrando and the double A-side ‘Fi / Waw’ which was released last Saturday 11 May.

The video for ‘Caredig’ alone racked up 40,000 views in its first 24 hours, proving Eden’s enduring popularity.

Produced by Mark Elliot and Rich James Roberts, who also mixed and mastered the album, ‘Heddiw’ was written over the course of a year by Caryl Parry Jones, Mark Elliot, Rich James Roberts, Ifan Siôn Davies and label founder, Yws Gwynedd.

Having cultivated a unique and close connection with their audience over the years, band members Emma Walford, Non Parry and Rachael Solomon had a very clear and strong vision for the sound, feel and message of this album.

Anticipation

Non explained at the time: “It’s been so carefully put together, each song has a message that is so important to us and we really hope they resonate with the listeners.”

Rachael adds: “We’ve been best friends since our school days and have not only continued to perform together but shared so many of life’s milestones and ups and downs together.

“I feel you can really hear that in these songs.”

Emma says: “’Heddiw’ is the perfect title for the album as this is where we as a band and as friends are today. Proudly older and hopefully wiser!

“But certainly ready to celebrate and continue to do what we love through our music and the PABO platform…which is to make people feel special!”

After a 25-year wait, Eden, one of Wales’ most beloved and influential bands released one of this year’s most monumental releases, and ‘Y Llun yn Fy Llaw’ is perhaps a hint that the wait for the next album might not be as long as the last.

‘Heddiw’ and new track ‘Y Llun yn fy Llaw’ are available on all streaming platforms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

