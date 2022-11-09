Eisteddfod 2024 appeal for officers to help create ‘a very special festival’

With the Eisteddfod coming to Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2024, festival organisers have opened the nomination process for voluntary officers, who will start work in January 2023.

The 2022 Eisteddfod was held in Tregaron, and the 2023 Eisteddfod will be hosted by Gwynedd and held in Boduan, followed in 2024 by Rhondda Cynon Taf.

For the 2024 event, The Eisteddfod is looking for a chair, vice-chair and secretary for the executive committee, and a chair for the local fund, and individuals can either nominate themselves or qualified local people to stand for these positions, which will lead local work across Rhondda, Cynon and Taf over the next two years.

Betsan Moses, chief executive of the Eisteddfod, said: “We’re very excited to have reached this point in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and are looking forward to launching the Eisteddfod project in the new year, working with a group of elected officials.

“The catchment area covers the whole county, and I hope we attract nominations and applications from individuals from across the whole area.

“It’s vital that voices from Rhondda, Cynon and Taff are strongly heard throughout the project, and we look forward to receiving nominations from people of all ages and backgrounds who want to help us by leading the local team.

“We’ve been working with local groups for some time, running activities using the Eisteddfod’s visit as a chance to chat about our language, culture and heritage, and we’re grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting this project.

“Now, we’re preparing to begin the arrangements for the Eisteddfod itself, and are look forward to working with as many local people as possible to create a very special festival in August 2024.”

Organisers are also looking for more people to join the steering group for the Eisteddfod.

The closing date is 23 November 2022.

