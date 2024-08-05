Eisteddfod crown designer discusses her feelings of responsibility and excitement

The designer of this year’s Pontypridd-inspired Eisteddfod Crown has spoken of the excitement and responsibility she felt after being given the esteemed opportunity and place in Eisteddfod history.

The striking features of the bridge at Pontypridd and Hen Wlad fy Nhadau, the Welsh national anthem which was written in the area, inspired the design of the Crown at the 2024 National Eisteddfod being staged in Rhondda Cynon Taf this week.

The Crown competition challenged poets to write a pryddest or series of poems of up to 250 lines on the subject of Atgof (Reminder).

Youngsters and staff at Ysgol Garth Olwg have donated the Crown along with the £750 cash prize.

Climax

The Crown’s designer, Elan Rhys Rowlands, presented her request to create the Crown shortly after she began working for Neil Rayment’s company in Cardiff Bay, and she has worked closely with Neil himself during the exciting journey which will reach a climax today at the ceremony on the Pavilion stage.

She said: “It is a privilege to be part of something as big as the Eisteddfod is at the heart of our history as a nation, and the experience of creating the Crown has been really great.

“The celebration of the town’s heritage and its importance to the history of the language and our culture is a core part of the project.

“I hope people will like the way we have incorporated the anthem into the design using waves sound to weave the musical history of the area into the Crown.”

Elan’s interest in art and creation began at a very young age. When in year 9 at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon, she won the jewelery creation competition at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

After that, she decided to study GCSE art and then A Level.

She was quite sure that this was her passion and took a foundation course in art before completing a degree in jewelery design in Birmingham, and while at college, worked on a project about Welsh legends, basing her work on the Mabinogi.

Elan moved to Cardiff in September last year to start working with Neil Rayment and since then she has been busy creating a collection of Santes Dwynwen’s jewellery – and at the Eisteddfod there is a very special new collection for sale.

She says: “We’ve used some of the ‘off-cuts’ from the Crown to create a collection of unique jewellery, which includes rings, earrings and necklaces, and these are for sale on the Neil Rayment stand on the Maes.

“This collection adds to the excitement we feel at being part of the Eisteddfod this year.”

Complexity

The Crown was created with small pieces of pure silver set like waves with the intention of weaving musical history the area into the Crown. Elan had to cut over 160 small piece of silver to create the Crown with two larger pieces forming the ‘bridge’.

By basing the design on the national anthem, the Crown symbolises the power of language and music to unite people, and by combining this with the Old Bridge, which stands as a central figure on the Crown, the design also emphasises the importance of the connection with a journey.

The Eisteddfod title was placed on the bridge to anchor the plan, and there is the Nod Cyfrin (Secret Symbol) – the symbol of Gorsedd Cymru, adorning the front of the Crown.

“The experience of working on the National Eisteddfod’s Crown so early in my career has been completely special,” said Elan.

“I can’t thank Neil Rayment’s company enough for all the support over the last few months. It is an invaluable start for me as an apprentice to be taught by a craftsman who has 30 years of significant experience in the industry.

“Creating a national Crown is quite a responsibility and I am very grateful to everyone for the wonderful response since it was unveiled.

“It was also nice to meet some of the pupils of Ysgol Garth Olwg who have sponsored the Crown, to talk about the plan, the techniques, and the work of creating a Crown for the National Eisteddfod.

“I’ll be looking forward to the week, and to the ceremony especially. I can’t wait to see the Crown placed on the victorious poet’s head. This will certainly give me and the team a thrill after working so hard on this amazing project.”

