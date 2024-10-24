Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2025 location revealed

The National Eisteddfod has announced the location of next year’s festival – a return to a traditional agricultural setting.

The 2025 festival will be held in Isycoed, on the eastern outskirts of Wrexham city centre, with the Maes, the caravan site, parking and Maes B situated next to each other, on an attractive site, convenient for visitors from all directions.

Announcing the news Eisteddfod Executive Chair, Llinos Roberts, said: “We’re delighted to announce that the Maes is in Isycoed, and we’re looking forward to the festival more than ever following today’s announcement.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been involved in the discussions and arrangements, and I’m confident that we’ll have a fantastic Eisteddfod on the outskirts of the city next year.

Environmental issues

“This will be a beautiful Maes, and the next stage of our work is already well underway to build local and national partnerships to make sure we follow in the footsteps of the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod, ensuring that environmental issues are at the forefront of all our discussions.

“We’re still working on the artistic programmes, and I’m grateful to everyone who’s been involved in our lively discussions over the past few months.

Llinos added: “I’d also like to thank all our volunteers across the county who’ve done so much fundraising and awareness raising work over the past year. This work is going extremely well; we’ve got a great team here in Wrecsam. Diolch yn fawr.

“There’s a number of milestones on the horizon between now and Christmas, and we’re looking forward to sharing more information on our preparations over the coming months.

“And it’s still not too late to join in. Go to the Eisteddfod website to volunteer today, and come and help, support and socialise with us!”

Cymraeg

Cllr Hugh Jones, Welsh Language Champion at Wrexham Council added, “It’s been confirmed that Isycoed is the location for the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham next year.

“The Eisteddfod is something we can all get behind and enjoy through the activities and fundraising during the build-up, as well as the festival itself.

“There’s never been a better time to use the Cymraeg you have or start learning a little ahead of the biggest cultural festival of its kind in Europe coming to Isycoed, Wrexham next August.

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod will be held in Isycoed from 2-9 August next year. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

