Eisteddfod under fire after rapper prevented from performing over Welsh language policy
A Welsh musician has said he won’t be performing at this years’ National Eisteddfod after being told there was too much English in his songs.
Rapper Sage Todz, who has been credited with spreading the use of the Welsh language and opening it up to new audiences, posted a Tweet in which he announced he would not be performing at the Eisteddfod’s music festival Maes B or the Eisteddfod itself this year due to the organisation’s Welsh language policy.
He posted: ‘For anyone wondering, I won’t be performing at Maes B or Eisteddfod this year due to the Welsh language policy they have in place.
*Essentially there’s too much English in my songs’
Since posting the tweet the musician who came to prominence last year with his reworked version of Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd in conjunction with the Football Association of Wales, has been inundated with support from users of the social media platform, who were critical of the Eisteddfod’s decision.
Michael Richards wrote: ‘Sage is on the front line of taking Cymraeg to new people and places. This is hugely shortsighted from the Eisteddfod.’
Lauren✜⁷ said: ‘How are we supposed to get to 1mil Welsh speakers when the Eisteddfod do stuff like this… If I was a welsh learner I’d be so discouraged to take part.’
Milo Davis added: ‘Absolutely ridiculous man, you were my introduction into Welsh language music. Killing off the bridge builders.’
Another site user posted: Painfully short-sighted from the festival organisers. You’ve done so much to help legitimise Welsh-language music that isn’t jangly guitar indie angst but apparently celebrating the depth and breadth of Welsh music is just lip service to them.’
However, one Twitter user Byron Holmes challenged the rapper over his stance. He wrote: ‘Then the remedy lies with you. Abide by the rules, adjust your repertoire.’
In response Sage Todz replied: ‘I’m not protesting, simply letting people know why I won’t be there. My songs are finished products, not subject to change.’
The National Eisteddfod have issued a response in which they state they had extensive discussions with the rapper, offering him several opportunities to perform in Welsh at this year’s Eisteddfod, to be held in Boduan in August.
A spokesperson said: “Singing bilingually and in English are integral to Sage Todz’s principles, just as our language rule is integral to us as a festival and organisation. He was offered several opportunities to perform in Welsh at this year’s Eisteddfod, including taking a leading role in a major event to close the festival which was a commission to create new songs in Welsh.
“We discussed our language rule at length with Sage Todz, and we respect the fact that he is a bilingual artist, and that his decision is to adhere to his principles and continue to create bilingual and English music.”
The last time a similar incident occurred was back in the ’90s when Super Furry Animals played a controversial gig at the National Eisteddfod in Llandeilo in 1996.
When told they couldn’t sing in English and that only Welsh could be spoken on stage, the band printed the lyrics for the audience and whistled the melodies while they performed.
Speaking last year about the importance of Welsh culture and his use of the Welsh language, Sage Todz said: “Welsh culture means a lot to me as an artist. I obviously speak Welsh and do so in my day-to-day life, so I feel it is only natural for me to share our language in the music I make.
“I’m really glad to continue to bring the Welsh language into a more modern context and show that Cymraeg can translate to a different vibe of music from what it is used to being applied to.”
Yes, it’s a shame. Yes, it’s a ridiculous situation.
The Eisteddfod is the only large monolingual Welsh language festival in the world. Some people want to introduce the English language.
We understand why. We understand the frustration.
Coldplay seemed to use a bit of Welsh this week. Maybe they should play the Eisteddfod too?
There’s a line. Simples.
The eisteddfod have a Welsh lang policy. Everybody knows this., he is not being excluded as he is a Welsh speaker. If he is a decent performer he can translate after all he is a stryd poet . So rather than creating about nothing get creating about something in Welsh with your matez …see if I can do it …..gelli di . And considering he has performed with Dafydd you would think he would have been inspired to perform yn y Gymraeg efallai?
The rule is the rule. Twas ever thus, and hopefully will always be. Suck it up.
The Eisteddfod is a celebration of the Welsh language. How about not demonising the organisation / creating headlines / an us and them situation and try writing in Cymraeg?
100% agree with the policy. The English language already helps you perform virtually anywhere. Whereas British does not! Yet again, we see the dominant language, and those who speak it act like it’s the victim of a sustained attack against it. Where in fact it’s the reverse.
Anglo Brits love a spot of victimhood as it fits in with their assimilation plans for us minority tribes. Shame that Sage hasn’t yet spotted this and stepped further into struggle to defend and promote our minority, especially as he’s got a heritage that should enable him to grasp the fundamentals of the situation.
Crazy situation and rule.
How to put youngsters off the Eisteddfod.
I get that you’ve got to have rules…..but this is doing doing so much harm to Cymraeg!!
Surely anything that attracts new blood to the Welsh language has to be a good thing, even if there’s a bit of another language thrown in to help it get its message across.
English didn’t become the Universal language it is through excluding French, Greek, German and o any other languages.
Henry VIII made English the sole official language, and banned people from public office if they did not speak English.
Welsh was specifically excluded by law.
His music is valid and contributes to the wider welsh music scene, but with that said where should the line be drawn?
It has to be drawn somewhere otherwise it’ll be turned into just another festival, with a token amount of Welsh used in order to participate in the main events.
Regarding Rapper Sage Todz not being able to perform at the National Eisteddfod. Although I’m sympathetic with his plight, the Eisteddfod although open to all whatever language you speak, is after all a festival that celebrates the Welsh language & culture. I only wish this could have been dealt better by organisers. May I suggest he (Todz) use another avenue to spread his positive message more further afield? Perhaps he could appear at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen where all languages & cultures are celebrated, including English, where he could perform and connect with the youth of the world. At… Read more »
I have mass respect for him but Eisteddfod did the right desicions. It’s a Welsh-language festival for a reason.
I agree with the decision. But, I wonder if there is a tiny hint of hypocrisy here, as novels have won main prizes in the National Eisteddfod despite including English dialogue. Such was the case with the Daniel Owen prize last year, with one of the adjudicators reluctant to award the prize due to “gormod o ddefnydd o Saesneg.”