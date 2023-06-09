Eisteddfod under fire after rapper prevented from performing over Welsh language policy

A Welsh musician has said he won’t be performing at this years’ National Eisteddfod after being told there was too much English in his songs.

Rapper Sage Todz, who has been credited with spreading the use of the Welsh language and opening it up to new audiences, posted a Tweet in which he announced he would not be performing at the Eisteddfod’s music festival Maes B or the Eisteddfod itself this year due to the organisation’s Welsh language policy.

He posted: ‘For anyone wondering, I won’t be performing at Maes B or Eisteddfod this year due to the Welsh language policy they have in place.

*Essentially there’s too much English in my songs’

Since posting the tweet the musician who came to prominence last year with his reworked version of Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd in conjunction with the Football Association of Wales, has been inundated with support from users of the social media platform, who were critical of the Eisteddfod’s decision.

Michael Richards wrote: ‘Sage is on the front line of taking Cymraeg to new people and places. This is hugely shortsighted from the Eisteddfod.’

Lauren✜⁷ said: ‘How are we supposed to get to 1mil Welsh speakers when the Eisteddfod do stuff like this… If I was a welsh learner I’d be so discouraged to take part.’

Milo Davis added: ‘Absolutely ridiculous man, you were my introduction into Welsh language music. Killing off the bridge builders.’

Another site user posted: Painfully short-sighted from the festival organisers. You’ve done so much to help legitimise Welsh-language music that isn’t jangly guitar indie angst but apparently celebrating the depth and breadth of Welsh music is just lip service to them.’

However, one Twitter user Byron Holmes challenged the rapper over his stance. He wrote: ‘Then the remedy lies with you. Abide by the rules, adjust your repertoire.’

In response Sage Todz replied: ‘I’m not protesting, simply letting people know why I won’t be there. My songs are finished products, not subject to change.’

The National Eisteddfod have issued a response in which they state they had extensive discussions with the rapper, offering him several opportunities to perform in Welsh at this year’s Eisteddfod, to be held in Boduan in August.

A spokesperson said: “Singing bilingually and in English are integral to Sage Todz’s principles, just as our language rule is integral to us as a festival and organisation. He was offered several opportunities to perform in Welsh at this year’s Eisteddfod, including taking a leading role in a major event to close the festival which was a commission to create new songs in Welsh.

“We discussed our language rule at length with Sage Todz, and we respect the fact that he is a bilingual artist, and that his decision is to adhere to his principles and continue to create bilingual and English music.”

The last time a similar incident occurred was back in the ’90s when Super Furry Animals played a controversial gig at the National Eisteddfod in Llandeilo in 1996.

When told they couldn’t sing in English and that only Welsh could be spoken on stage, the band printed the lyrics for the audience and whistled the melodies while they performed.

Speaking last year about the importance of Welsh culture and his use of the Welsh language, Sage Todz said: “Welsh culture means a lot to me as an artist. I obviously speak Welsh and do so in my day-to-day life, so I feel it is only natural for me to share our language in the music I make.

“I’m really glad to continue to bring the Welsh language into a more modern context and show that Cymraeg can translate to a different vibe of music from what it is used to being applied to.”

