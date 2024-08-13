Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026 logo design winner announced

The winner of official Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn logo competition has been announced today, after over 900 entrants submitted their work in the hope of being part of Urdd history.

In a special ceremony at Anglesey County Show today (Tuesday 13 August 2024), Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn’s Executive Committee announced that 20-year-old Ellie Jones from Talwrn near Llangefni is the winner of the festival’s official logo design competition.

“Whirlwind of a festival”

Manon Wyn Williams, Chair of Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026’s Executive Committee, said: “Many thanks to the 900+ children and young people for entering our logo design competition! As a committee we were delighted that so many got involved.

“The Art Committee has been busy adjudicating, and it’s a pleasure to announce that the designer of the winning logo is Ellie Jones from Talwrn.

“Ellie’s logo will be featured on our Eisteddfod merchandise – from hoodies to t-shirts, caps, water bottles, bags and all sorts of other goodies. Congratulations, Ellie!

“Preparations for the festival are well underway. Syllabuses have been set, appeal committees set up and fundraising activities are taking place across Ynys Môn.

“Thank you to everyone for their work and time to ensure that 2026’s Eisteddfod will be a whirlwind of a festival!”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026 will be held at Anglesey Agricultural Showground near Gwalchmai.

The national youth festival will be held on the site between 25 and 31 May 2026, more than 20 years since Europe’s largest youth festival was last held on Ynys Môn (2004).

Organisers are calling for volunteers to assist with the preparation for the festival over the next two years.

For those wanting to join a local committee in their area, or an arts committee (shows, services and the festival’s launch event), further information is available here.

