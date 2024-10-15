Elbow announce Cardiff live show

Rock icons Elbow will bring their incredible live show to Cardiff in 2025 on the back of their ‘landmark’ tenth album.

Following their fourth UK Number One album for 2024’s AUDIO VERTIGO and a rapturously received return to arenas on their May tour, Elbow have today announced a string of dates across the summer.

The band will head to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday June 13 and they will be joined on the night by rock band The Coral and singer-songwriter Billie Marten.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 10am Thursday by signing up here. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Old friends

Announcing their summer shows, frontman Guy Garvey said: “We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while. There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends.”

Elbow’s Cardiff date is part of a summer run alongside shows in a variety of iconic venues including their hometown of Manchester, a Royal palace, and one of the UK’s best loved and most visited nature reserves, ending with a headline festival appearance in the North East.

The release of AUDIO VERTIGO in March of 2024 saw Elbow reassert their status as one of the UK’s most important and beloved bands. Debuting at Number One in the UK album charts, the record was praised across the board, with the Arts Desk praising a “triumph that deepens with every listen”, MOJO suggesting “their tenth album feels suitably landmark” in a 4-star review and NME acclaiming “their best record in years”.

Supporting Elbow in Cardiff will be The Coral and Billie Marten.

Legends

In an almost 30-year career, indie rockers The Coral have released 12 studio albums and alongside their own headline tours, have supported the likes of Oasis, Blur, Arctic Monkeys and Manic Street Preachers.

Singer-songwriter Billie Marten released her first EP at the age of 15 in 2024 and in 10 years she has released four critically acclaimed albums and attracts 1.3million monthly listeners via Spotify.

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Elbow’s live shows are legendary so we cannot wait to welcome them along with The Coral and Billie Marten to Cardiff Castle.

“This will be an incredible show and will make for a very special night on June 13.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see musical legend Sting and Irish chart-toppers The Script headline at the beloved Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

“A night to remember”

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “Elbow are consistently phenomenal. They are without doubt one of the best bands Britain has produced in the last 30 years so this will be a night to remember for Cardiff.”

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets, visis depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

13 June – Elbow with support from The Coral and Billie Marten

26 June – The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 June – Sting

More acts to be announced.

