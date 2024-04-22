Electro giants Leftfield and Orbital to play co-headline show in Cardiff

Electronic music pioneers Leftfield and Orbital will open the recently announced Cardiff Music City Festival on September 27th at Utilita Arena Cardiff, signalling the start of three weeks of gigs, immersive music happenings, secret shows, unusual residencies, industry sessions, installations and inventive pop-ups in the Welsh capital.

Still pushing boundaries 30 years after their generation-defining headline show at Glastonbury 1994, Orbital’s most recent album Optical Delusion welds the Hartnoll brother’s trademark modulated synths to the striking vocals of Anna B Savage and the punk-politics of Sleaford Mods.

Time hasn’t softened their relentless live shows either – currently in the USA for a headline slot at Coachella Festival, the brother’s famous twin-torch headsets will be joined on stage by a barrage of pulsating visual projections that lift the live experience to an even higher plane.

Renowned for the masonry-shaking sonic power of their live shows, one listen to Leftfield’s most recent album, This is What We Do, is proof the influential electronic act haven’t mellowed since Sex Pistol John Lydon demanded that we “Open Up” back on their seminal and wantonly eclectic 1995 album, Leftism.

Mixing up box-fresh tracks with classic cuts to create an immersive, pulsating juggernaut of sound overlayed with repeated motifs and kaleidoscopic visuals, recent live shows have confirmed Leftfield remain at the very top of their game.

Supported by Welsh Government and Cardiff Council, the Cardiff Music City Festival aims to attract 20,000 music fans in its first year. Encompassing renowned new music festival Sŵn and Wales Millennium Centre’s international arts weekend, Llais, the festival will spread music throughout the city, challenging, exciting and inspiring fans across generations and genres.

A full programme of local and international talent, including household names and emerging talent will be announced over the coming months.

Cardiff Music City Festival runs from September 27th 2024 – 20th October 2024. Sign up for updates and future announcements, here: https://cardiffmusiccityfestival.wales

Tickets for Leftfield and Orbital at Utilita Arena Cardiff, in association with Soundcrash, go on general sale on Friday 26th April, 10am. Visit https://cardiffmusiccityfestival.wales for tickets (including details about pre-sale access).

