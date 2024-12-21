Elis James’ Welsh language stand up show to air on S4C this Christmas

Comedian Elis James in set to bring plenty of laughs and festive cheer with his highly anticipated new Welsh-language stand-up comedy special, Derwydd, which will be broadcast on S4C on Boxing Day.

Derwydd, which translates to “Druid” in English, airs at 9.15pm on 26 December, and was filmed at the Lyric Theatre in his hometown of Carmarthen back in November after he toured the show across Wales.

As one of Wales – and the UK’s – most beloved and respected comedians, Elis James has built a career around his witty, observational comedy, which often draws from his own experiences of growing up in West Wales.

Derwydd follows many other Welsh language stand-up shows written by Elis – something that’s very important to him.

Growing popularity

Elis James said: “Of all the things I do – writing a stand-up show in Welsh is the thing that gives me the most pleasure.

“This is the fourth Welsh language show I’ve written since 2015. I haven’t written an English language show since 2012 and I’m starting to suspect now if English is a funny language!”

He added: “But the fact that 900 people came to the Lyric to see me record this show means the world to me so I can’t wait for S4C viewers to see it over Christmas.”

Derwydd

Elis James is also known as a writer and broadcaster, and he presents many podcasts.

Since 2014, he has presented a radio show with friend and fellow comedian John Robins, firstly on Radio X and now on BBC 5 Live.

He also presents The Socially Distant Sports Bar with comedian Mike Bubbins and journalist Steffan Garrero and Elis James’ Feast of Football with former Wales players Iwan Roberts and Danny Gabbidon.

He also acted in the popular BBC One Wales show Tourist Trap on and co-presented the Fantasy Football League with Matt Lucas when it was revived for Sky Max.

Derwydd will be on S4C at 9.15pm on 26 December or on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

