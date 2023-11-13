Elvis-loving Welsh dragon is the star of a new children’s book

Now here’s a story you don’t hear every day.

It’s a tale about a sheep called Mostyn who falls down a hole to find a trapped dragon who sings Elvis songs.

Mostyn then frees the dragon and takes him to the Elvis festival in Porthcawl where he becomes a star.

It’s the first children’s book from 53-year-old Sean Edwards, a steelworker from Newport.

“Mostyn is a sheep who falls down a big hole and discovers a dragon trapped underground,” said Sean. “They become good friends when Mostyn helps the dragon escape and achieve his dream of becoming a singing star.

“I think it is a delightful story that all youngsters will love. It is written in a poetic format and is a funny tale that will amuse all ages.”

The steelworker from Llanmartin turned to poetry and writing when he had a bike accident aged 35.

From that moment on words just seemed to flow naturally.

“I’m still a steelworker – 37 years and still going,” said the father of two. “I never had the urge to write anything prior to my accident. Maybe the bang on the head set me off! Or it’s just a coincidence.

“I started writing funny poems in work and never stopped. Here I am 19 years later with my first children’s book being published.”

The writer, who was commissioned to write a poem for the FA Cup game between Newport County and Spurs back in 2018, when the Exile made headlines natiownide for their FA Cup run, had a video created around his words which was narrated by Michael Sheen.

Sean says his inspiration comes from his homeland, while his poetry has been described as humorous, emotional, and sometimes quirky

Although a well-recognised poet in Wales, Mostyn and the Dragon is Sean’s first venture into writing a poetry format for a children’s picture book.

The book is available priced £7.49 from bookshops, Amazon and also online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

