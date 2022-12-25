Enjoy a perfect alternative Welsh Christmas playlist

Christopher Evans

In the classic comedy series The Trip, Welshman Rob Brydon asks his travelling companion Steve Coogan “Where do you stand on Michael Bublé?”

With perfect timing and relatable contempt, the comic legend replies, “His windpipe”.

Christmas Day is upon us and no doubt you’re already fed up of the same middle-of-the-road festive hits.

Mortified by Mariah? Cringing at Cliff? Bewildered by Bublé?

Well, cheer up, because we have a selection of brilliant alternative Welsh Christmas songs to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Ghost of Christmas’

Nicky Wire’s lyrics never disappoint. Surely the only band in the world who can get an anti-royalist sentiment into a Christmas song with the wondrous line “Sleep through the Queen’s speech, ‘cause it means nothing to me.’

Super Furry Animals – ‘The Gift That Keeps Giving’

This Super Furries song is taken from their 2007 album ‘Hey Venus!’. It was also released as a free download on their website on Christmas Day of that year.

Never a band to shy away from politics, the magnificent video is a dig at consumerism and shows a spoilt child being showered with presents, whilst other crying children receive no gifts.

Just to add to the chaos, Santa is shown crucified at the end of the video. Merry Christmas!

Gruff Rhys – ‘Post Apocalypse Christmas’

The song features on Gruff’s brilliantly titled ‘Atheist Xmas EP’, released in 2011.

Lyrics include ‘Deep inside the concrete bunker – Post apocalypse Christmas – We lick our wounds to kill the hunger’.

Gruff Rhys is a national treasure.

This performance is from the Sherman Theatre in December 2014.

James Dean Bradfield – ‘Last Christmas’

This superb version of the Wham! classic was first performed on Channel 4’s TFI Friday on 20th December 1996.

It also appears on the 2003 Manics B-side album ‘Lipstick Traces (A Secret History of Manic Street Preachers)’.

James Dean Bradfield with KT Tunstall – ‘A Fairytale of New York’

The Manics frontman duetted with Scottish singer KT Tunstall for a superb version of The Pogues Christmas masterpiece ‘A Fairytale of New York’.

Here is the video that was recorded for BBC Radio 2 on 23rd December 2010.

Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – ‘Christmas Eve’

One of Wales’ most criminally underrated bands, ‘Christmas Eve’, with its wonderful jangly and melancholic guitars, is taken from Gorky’s magnificent 1999 album ‘Spanish Dance Troupe.’

Euros Childs – ‘Christmas In Love’

This beautiful song is taken from the former Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci singer’s 2015 solo album ‘Sweetheart’.

John Cale – ‘Child’s Christmas in Wales’

The former Velvet Underground member and Welsh legend was inspired by Dylan Thomas’ prose ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ for this song.

It appeared on his 1973 album ‘Paris 1919’.

Listen to this version on German music television programme Rockpalast in 1983.

The Bug Club – ‘Christmas Lullaby’

Hailing from Caldicot, The Bug Club have had an amazing year, culminating in the release of their album ‘Green Dream in F#’ in October.

Look out for the band in 2023, they’re going to be huge.

Goldie Lookin Chain (GLC)

Newport’s finest (only) rap group have a penchant for a Christmas song. Here is a selection.

‘You’ll Never Be Alone on Christmas Day’

‘Covid Christmas’

‘Dubstep Christmas’

Trebor Edwards – ‘Nadolig Llawen’

You can’t have an alternative Welsh Christmas without a Welsh language song.

Here is Trebor Edwards with his song ‘Nadolig Llawen’, from his 1993 album ‘Ceidwad Byd’.

Fun fact, Trebor, who is a farmer from Denbigh, has sold well over 100,000 records.

He also has a few gold discs to his name!

