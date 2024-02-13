Epic drone light show will light up the skies this March

Evolution, an epic drone light show which promises to take audiences on a mesmerising journey through time and space, comes to Wales this March.

The event takes place at Sophia Gardens on Friday 29 March 2024 and is brought to you by Celestial (creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe), Yuup (the local experiences company) and venue partner Sophia Gardens, the home of Glamorgan County Cricket.

A drone light show like no other

Evolution, the drone light show, presents the very latest in creative entertainment with this spellbinding celebration of the living world.

Audiences will be immersed in an epic-scale event using hundreds of drones in the night sky, fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul.

The narrated story starts with the Big Bang, the explosive birth of the universe, before journeying into the remarkable origins of conscious life on Earth.

Audiences can expect epic storytelling with themes of transformation, growth and the perpetual dance of change. From single-cell organisms, awe-inspiring dinosaurs and the dawning of modern humans.

Makers, Celestial say: “Evolution is a captivating homage to the past, celebration of the present and glimpse into the horizons of the future.”

An event to remember

Following a hugely successful pilot in Bristol and the West Midlands in December 2023, with sell-out shows, Evolution is set to tour the UK, kicking off first here in Cardiff.

The event itself is suitable for both families and individuals of all ages to enjoy. With those in attendance witnessing a live demonstration of the state-of-the-art drone technology before experiencing the main drone performance.

John Hopkins, Celestial Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer said: “Evolution has been three years in the making. This is so much more than a drone light show, it’s an experience with stadium scale, created to bring audiences together using a new medium to tell the story of time”.

Dominic Mills, Founder & CEO of Yuup adds: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Celestial to bring this unique spectacle to the people of Cardiff and at such an epic scale.

“Our pilot shows in December were attended by 40,000 people and now the show is even bigger and better.

“Evolution will offer a brand-new source of entertainment unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in Cardiff, encouraging people to look up and reconnect with the world”.

Martin Weitz, Bristol show attendee sums it up: “Amazing show. Everyone around us was absolutely stunned by the incredibly beautiful spectacle of hundreds of drones come to life. They really felt alive and organic the way they moved. Quite extraordinary.”

The event takes place on Friday 29 March at Sophia Gardens, home to Glamorgan Cricket Club. Gates will open at 5.30pm, with food and drink outlets serving a variety of food while a live DJ plays ahead of the show starting at 7.30pm.

Get involved

For those keen to secure a ticket to the show, early bird tickets of £14 per adult and £9 for children/concessions are available until 1 March at yuup.co/evolution.

Full price tickets after that will be £20 per adult and £15 for children and concessions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

