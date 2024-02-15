Exhibition asks: How do you think and feel about Independence?

From flags to horses via castles and dragons, there are plenty of thought-provoking images to be found in an exciting photography exhibition examining how people think and feel about independence across three nations.

The collection of 46 photographs from Wales, Scotland and Catalonia brings together the work of 35 photographers at the official reception at Oriel Carn, Caernarfon this evening (Thursday 15 February), in the company of local Arfon MS, Siân Gwenllian.

Academic project

Photographers David Garner and Richard Jones will be joined by Dr Elin Royles and Dr Anwen Elias from the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University, who conceived the non-partisan, academic project behind the exhibition, which challenges traditional research methods that often rely on demographic data and survey results.

All gallery visitors are encouraged to contribute their own thoughts and feelings after seeing the free exhibition, which also has free activities for all the family

Clint Thomas, said about his piece, Marching in Merthyr: “There’s a mix of myths and history, and solidarity from people from elsewhere. It’s a feeling of coming together, of belonging, there’s hope for the future.”

David Garner’s piece, Who holds the power? asks: “As global capitalism does not have any regard for communities or for individuals, would independence give Wales greater power in relation to industry? Would Wales be better off?”

Catalonia

Gala Espin Aroyo’s piece shows a table setting. She said: “For Christmas dinner, family members decided not to attend because of differences in position on independence and the situation of Catalonia.”

Scotland

Kieran Clarke, from Scotland, said about his piece, Finlay’s sunset: “My attitude towards independence has changed, from having a strong opinion to feeling confused and unsure following discussions and hearing different points of view.”

Regarding his piece, Annibyniaeth barn (Independent opinion), Richard Jones said: “Whereas the right to an independent opinion is so important, expressing your views can be challenging, particularly on social media. It leads to simplistic discussions, choose black or white, with little space to discuss the grey in the middle.”

The exhibition comprises work by photographers from Aberystwyth Camera Club; Workers Gallery in Ynyshir, y Rhondda; Foto-Cine Mataró d’UEC (Mataró Camera Club); and IEFC: Institut d’Estudis Fotogràfics de Catalunya (Catalonia Institute of Photographic Studies).

The exhibition is part of a project funded by the Economic and Social Research Council as part of the WISERD/ ESRC Civil Society Research Centre (Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

