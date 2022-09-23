Exhibition telling the story of Cardiff’s music history to open at WMC

An exhibition telling the story of Cardiff’s musical history will launch at the Wales Millennium Centre next month.

Titled ‘Cardiff Music History – City of Sound’, the physical and digital archive captures the stories and the history of music from the capital of Wales.

It will form part of Llais (formerly the festival of Voice) which opens at the venue in October.

Cardiff Music History started on Facebook in 2017 and continues to be a hub for people to share their memories of music from the city.

It has also compiled an archive built by the support of people, all the items have been donated by individuals or sourced with funds from Patreon supporters.

Subcultures

The exhibition is a snapshot of items from the archive; featuring posters, flyers, tickets, records and photography which are brought to life by interviews with people from Cardiff’s music scene.

“City of Sound is about the gigs we love and remember, the DJs we danced to, the venues we miss, the nightclubs, the subcultures and how music has influenced us and our city,” said Cardiff Music History founder David Taylor.

“There will be lots of posters, tickets, records and photos on display and features on people involved in music over the years with interviews.

“People will be able to listen to the records and interviews by scanning QR codes which will then bring up audio that they can listen to on headphones on their phones while browsing the exhibition. In order to fully experience the exhibition we recommend you bring headphones and a mobile device.

“All the interviews will relate to items in the exhibition.”

Cardiff Music History: City of Sound is a free exhibition in the foyer of Wales Millennium Centre. Launching on October 24 it will run for a month.

Find out more about Cardiff Music History HERE

Find out more about Llais HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

