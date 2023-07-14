Extra bus services added for visitors to National Eisteddfod

Additional buses have been scheduled for people visiting the National Eisteddfod in Boduan next month.

Visitor to the event are being encouraged to use public transport as much as possible, to reduce congestion in the area and for the sake of the environment.

Cyngor Gwynedd is also reminding those attending events on the Maes, Maes B and fringe attractions – especially the evening events – to arrange their transport home in advance to keep themselves and others safe.

In addition to the normal Number 8 bus service (Pwllheli-Nefyn-Tudweiliog) additional shuttle buses will run between Pwllheli-Boduan-Nefyn (bus 8E), thanks to the support of local businesses in the Pwllheli area.

The buses will run regularly throughout the day, full timetables are on the Council’s website.

The normal bus and shuttle bus will start and terminate at the regular bus stops, the location of these can be found on the TravelineCymru website.

Bus connections to other towns in Gwynedd and beyond can be made from Pwllheli, and the train station is nearby.

Late bus

Three additional one-way late-night bus services will leave the Eisteddfod Maes at 11pm to go to Nefyn (fare £4), Porthmadog (along the A497, fare £5) and Caernarfon (along the A499, fare £5).

These buses will stop at official Cyngor Gwynedd bus stops only along the way. Seats must be reserved and paid for by 12pm (noon) on the day before travelling, via the Eisteddfod website.

The booking system will be live shortly.

Train – The bus services can be used to connect to the Cambrian Railway (Pwllheli Station) or the North Coast Railway (Bangor Station). You can plan your journey on the Traveline Cymru website.

Taxi

There will be a dedicated taxi rank at the Eisteddfod entrance where Eisteddfod-goers can catch a taxi (hackney carriage) home or to their accommodation. Only taxi companies that have registered with the Eisteddfod organisers in advance may be on the rank.

Drop-off / pick-up point – There will be a dedicated area for those who are being dropped off / picked up by a pre-arranged taxi (private hire taxi) or by family or friends. There will be clear signs to direct drivers from the main road. The Council is calling on motorists not to drop people off or pick them up on the main road.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Department for Environment, said: “There is so much excitement and anticipation around the Eisteddfod. Amidst all the fun the festival has to offer, the most important thing of all is that everyone gets home safe at the end of the evening.

“I urge people to make their arrangements in advance, especially if you are planning to enjoy the concerts, gigs and other shows in the evening. There are many options available, with extra busses and a dedicated area for those who are getting a lift home.

“I’m extremely grateful to local businesses who have supported us to be able to provide the extra buses.”

