Famous Welsh landmark appears in new Wallace & Gromit film

There was great excitement when the first trailer for the upcoming Wallace & Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl was released.

To be screened by the BBC this Christmas, the trailer was enthusiastically greeted – especially by those Welsh watchers, who spotted a well-known landmark in the first look at the latest Aardman Animation outing for the famous pair.

Despite only being on screen for two seconds, those keen-eyed spotters saw famous north Wales construction the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Situated in Froncysyllte, Wrexham, the renowned landmark is a navigable aqueduct that carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee in the Vale of Llangollen.

Completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build, it is the longest aqueduct in the UK as well as the highest canal aqueduct in the world.

The new trailer gives fans an exciting glimpse into Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure. After a recent crime wave of stolen garden goods from across the region, Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects. While Wallace proclaims his innocence, it’s up to Gromit once again to battle sinister forces, or Wallace will never invent again!

But who could possibly be behind such evil actions?! Rightfully behind bars for all this time, Feathers McGraw is back with vengeance. Feathers McGraw was last seen in 1993’s BAFTA and Academy Award winning short The Wrong Trousers.

As previously announced, the voice cast will feature Ben Whitehead as Wallace, the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor from the North of England who lives with his best friend and loyal pooch, Gromit.

Peter Kay returns as Chief Inspector Macintosh alongside Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Lloyd of the Flies). The new film also features cameos from Diane Morgan (Afterlife, Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), Muzz Khan (Brassic, Galavant) and Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) with further details of their roles to be revealed soon.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas and, outside of the UK, will be available globally on Netflix on 3 January 2025.

It is directed by Nick Park (creator of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep) and Merlin Crossingham (Creative Director, Wallace & Gromit and Animation Director, Early Man) with the story written by Nick Park and Mark Burton (Madagascar, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Shaun the Sheep Movie). The screenplay is by Mark Burton and the film is produced by Richard Beek.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

