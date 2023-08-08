Fans heading to Maes B warned to book tickets in advance and bring ID

National Eisteddfod officials have urged music fans heading to the the Maes B festival to make sure they buy tickets in advance and have valid ID.

Maes B is part of the week-long Eisteddfod taking place at Boduan near Pwllheli this week and features late night performances by over 20 major Welsh language bands as well as sets by popular DJ’s.

It has grown in popularity in recent years and tickets sell fast as they are released for sale.

Camping gear

Maes B spokesperson Elan Evans said tickets have nearly all sold and she urged any fans over the age of 16 planning to attend with camping gear to buy tickets before arriving at the festival.

“We still have day tickets available and because we have an open stage for the first time in several years we have the capacity to accommodate more people but not all who may want to pitch their tents so please make sure you have the appropriate ticket.

“We are also urging the young people who plan to attend to have a valid ID. These include a driving licence or passport

“We will be operating and enforcing a strict Challenge 25 policy at Maes B. If you can’t provide valid identification when asked, you will be asked to leave the site and come back with your ID.

“So if you are lucky enough to look 25 or younger, please make sure that you bring an acceptable form of identification.

Valid forms of ID include an in date photographic driver’s licence or provisional licence; a valid passport and please note that out of date passports will not be accepted or a Proof of Age Standards Scheme Card which showing the PASS hologram.

Maes B opened last week with sets from DJ’s and gets underway this evening with performances by Mellt and Los Blancos with Candelas topping the bill.

