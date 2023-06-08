Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Fans rave about Coldplay’s use of Welsh and respect for Wales

08 Jun 2023 5 minute read
Coldplay put on a very Welsh performance over two nights at the Principality Stadium

Amongst the dazzling trappings that denote any stadium rock concert there was something decidedly different about Coldplay’s two night stay in Cardiff.

Of course, from a band renowned for putting on a magnificent show they didn’t disappoint, entertaining 120,000 fans over two evenings at the Principality Stadium.

However, what marked them out from others who have appeared at the stadium over the years was their decision to make this a very special evening for every Welsh fan who was at the gig.

Their respect for Wales and its culture and their use of the Welsh language was particularly striking.

It emerged that ahead of the concerts Coldplay had worked with the WRU’s Welsh Language Officer, Gwyn Derfel, on incorporating Welsh language translation into their show opener – a video that was played for fans ahead of Coldplay taking to the stage.

Ahead of the shows Gwyn said: “Coldplay have worked with the WRU to ensure that their on-screen graphics during their shows in Cardiff are bi-lingual.

“This will be truly appreciated by the people of Wales and will add to the enjoyment of their ‘World of Spheres’ shows in the capital. I’m truly grateful for the respect that Coldplay are showing to the Welsh language. Diolch.”

The special bilingual Welsh announcements created in collaboration with the WRU

However, it didn’t stop there. Coldplay offered bilingual Welsh musician Hana Lili the opportunity of a lifetime to support them.

It was a huge moment for the rising Welsh star to play in front of the biggest audience of her life – also to sing in Welsh on such a large stage.

In addition, inviting the Bridgend Male Choir to make an appearance to belt out Hen Wlad Fyn Nhadau with a 60,000 strong choir over both nights was yet another Welsh highpoint.

And let’s not forget Coldplay drummer Will Champion’s nod to the Welsh anthem on his snare drum.

If that wasn’t enough asking one of Wales’ most famed rock stars Kelly Jones of Stereophonics to join them on stage most definitely caused paroxysms of delight. Even Chris Martin attempted a little Welsh from the stage.

Maybe we shouldn’t have been too surprised however given that Coldplay’s guitarist Jonny Buckland grew up in Pantymwyn, Flintshire.

They’re a band who have always been aware of where they’ve come from.

Diolch Coldplay. Diolch yn fawr iawn.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
2 hours ago

Coldplay have done more for the Welsh Language in 90 minutes, than Charles Windsor has done in a lifetime!!!! Diolch Coldplay! 🙂

