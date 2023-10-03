Far From Saints’ sold out Cardiff show gets upgrade to Utilita arena

Kelly Jones’ new band Far From Saints have moved their sold out show at St David’s Hall, to the Cardiff International Arena.

The move to the upgraded venue, the newly named the Utilita Arena, will now give fans who missed out on tickets a second chance to purchase.

The band were due to play St David’s Hall on November 29, but will now play the area on December 7.

In a statement the band said that due to the uncertainty around the temporary closure of St. David’s Hall, they have moved the show.

The St David’s Hall show sold out instantly when it went on-sale earlier this year.

Far From Saints frontman Kelly Jones said: “We are looking forward to returning to Cardiff for our headline tour.

“Cardiff is always an extra special show and we want to make sure that as many people as possible can be with us.

“Our original date on 29 November sold out, so the move over to the Utilita Arena, Cardiff, opens up more seats and tickets to our show.

“Grab them fast. Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Additional tickets are available now

