FAW and Art Council Wales confirm return of Gŵyl Cymru Festival for 2023

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Arts Council of Wales have announced the return of Gŵyl Cymru Festival for 2023.

The first Gŵyl Cymru Festival was staged last year to celebrate Wales’s first appearance in the World Cup finals since 1958.

This year festival will go on tour to some of the biggest events in Wales, including Hay, the National Eisteddfod and Green Man, where football and the arts will be celebrated with gigs, comedy, theatre, poetry and talks.

Dafydd Iwan, acclaimed writer Darren Chetty, electro-pop musician Ani Glass, performers from the Welsh Ballroom Community, and National Poet of Wales, Hanan Issa will feature at this year’s events.

The organise of Gŵyl Cymru say the return of the festival is the start of a long-term partnership between FAW and the Arts Council, with other plans in the pipeline to encourage artists and arts organisations to engage with and be inspired by football in Wales.

Incredible talent

Noel Mooney, Football Association of Wales CEO, said: “The upcoming Gŵyl Cymru Festival tour is a great example of the positive legacy that has been created by Cymru’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I am very pleased the FAW will continue its valued partnership with the Arts Council of Wales. Together we will utilise the power of football to further spotlight the incredible talent we have across Wales through pop-up events at our much-loved national festivals, which showcase the very best of our country and our culture.”

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales, added: “I’m delighted that Arts Council of Wales is able to continue with the exciting partnership with the Football Association of Wales. As organisations, we share common values of inclusivity and celebrating our languages and our communities.

“The opportunity to work together last year under the Gŵyl Cymru banner allowed us to introduce new audiences to Welsh arts, culture and language. Making the arts relevant to the everyday lives of the people of Wales is central to our mission, and our partnership with the FAW will enable us to take our shared love of arts and football far and wide.”

Musician Ani Glass said: “Music and art have always been central to the footballing experience, from the singing on the terraces to the home-made flags and banners, they’re all part of the same language. And it’s this sense of community and camaraderie that football culture generates that keeps drawing me further into the world of this beautiful game.

“So it’s really exciting that the FA of Wales and Arts Council of Wales are continuing to work together, and I can’t wait to be part of the Gŵyl Cymru events at festivals this summer.”

