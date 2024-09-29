Fayre First-Timers: Welsh startups aim to Wow in Mid-Wales

A host of newcomers to the Welsh food and drink game will put their goods to the test at a celebrated fayre.

The Mid-Wales Autumn Fayre takes place across the 5th and 6th of October at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd. Alongside the showground’s famous food hall, the event is to include crafts, music, vintage vehicles and of course most importantly, food and drink.

Five fledgling businesses will be making the fayre their temporary home over the course of the event.

Tired Mums Coffee

Founded by two Wrexham mums who met during their work in an NHS hospital, their mission is to be a sustainable coffee brand that boosts the motherhood experience through all aspects of the business.

Initially landing on the idea of coffee when the pair were on maternity leave, they’ve since fleshed out their range with options like the ‘Nobody’s listening to me blend’, and the ‘Are you sure that’s Decaf blend’.

Most recently the duo have been cultivating an online community to share their work with, alongside pledging 1% of all coffee sales to charities who support parents, plus they’ve already won an SME Business Elite Award

Best of Hungary

Launched in Aberystwyth, Best of Hungary is run by a mother-and-son duo that describe it as: “A shop window to a world of gourmet artisan food and drink – at the click of a button.”

Their range includes many pantry essentials like honey, paprika, cheese and more. If you have more gourmet tastes, they also offer treats like black truffle delicacies, caviar and

fine wine.

They’re also proud to say that all of their products are sourced directly, either from family-owned small businesses or social co-operatives.

Slowly

The owner of Slowly, Zach, originally hails from the USA, first coming to Wales while working for a youth charity. With the business launching less than a year ago, it’s one of the newest to attend the fayre.

They grow different varieties of oyster mushrooms in their base down in Llanelli, and then sell them fresh to customers. Though, they also have plans to expand the range, including dehydrated mushroom products including umami seasoning powders, teas, and tinctures.

Zach hopes Slowly’s sustainability will eventually help boost the circular economy while contributing to the wider economy of Wales.

Smashed Cow Sauce

Based in Llanrug, North Wales, Smashed Cow Sauce is a family enterprise led by John Ritchie. Another fledgling business, having only been operating since earlier this year.

As the name might suggest, they specialise in sauces, their first range includes ‘Alright Treacle BBQ Sauce’, ‘Mango & Red Pepper Sweet Chilli Sauce’, and arguably the most interesting sounding ‘Kung Pow! Chilli Garlic Sauce’.

John hopes the business will flourish and become an employment opportunity for his daughter, who has autism.

Mami Maggie’s Recipes

Led by mother and daughter team, Joys and Sheryl Njini, based out of Newport, Mami Maggie’s Recipes aims to bring the flavours and dishes of West Africa to the table with their range of ready-made meals and sauces.

Very much a family affair, the enterprise includes Joys’ husband, children and team members Evelyn and Stacy who have been with the business from day one.

They plan to unveil two brand-new sauces at the fayre this year, ‘Mami Maggie’s Chilli Marinade Sauce’ and ‘Green Spice Marinade Sauce’, which they’ll be serving alongside fried rice and sautéed beans for food lovers to enjoy.

More information about the location, the vendors and anything else you would like to know about the Mid-Wales Autumn Fayre can be found here.

