Festival forges ties with Wales and indigenous Canadians

A festival has called out for artists from Northern Turtle Island (Canada) to share their music and culture with artists and audiences in north Wales

Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda is hosting the Mawr y Rhai Bychain festival on the 18 – 19 October 2024, inviting artists, elders and community leaders from Northern Turtle Island (Canada) to perform alongside Welsh artists.

In collaboration with the International Indigenous Music Summit, Canada Council for the Arts and Wales Arts International, this event celebrates Neuadd Ogwen’s vision, love and support of Indigenous cultures.

Celebration

Dilwyn Llwyd, who manages Neuadd Ogwen, said: “Mawr y Rhai Bychain was established to open the dialogue between the Welsh community and other Indigenous peoples, languages and cultures.

“This year we are privileged to invite many Indigenous artists, Elders and community leaders from Northern Turtle Island (Canada)to share their diverse music and cultures with our community.

“The aim of this event is to promote understanding, empathy and to celebrate Indigenous perspectives and languages. “

Acclaimed artists

The weekend of events kicks off on Friday 18 October with Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Irish violinist Aoife Ni Bhriain.

The duo released their debut album Double You in October of last year, featuring an exquisite collection of new compositions that draw inspiration from across the genres.

Also performing on 18 October are Anishinaabeg traditional drumming and singing group, Nimkii and the Niniis, whose debut EP Nang Giizhigoong was a nominee for Traditional Indigenous Artist/Group of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2022.

On the afternoon of Saturday 19 October, there will be a free-to-attend presentation and panel discussion about the history, culture and languages of the Indigenous people of Canada.

The panel includes activist ShoShona Kish (Anishinaabe); producer Denise Bolduc (Anishinaabe), and the musicians Shauit (Innu), Nimkii and the Niniis (Anishinaabe and other Native Nations) and Siibii (Cree) with Lisa Jên and opportunities for a contribution from the audience.

The weekend will end with performances by three acclaimed artists from North Wales, Quebec and Montreal. Plu, the sibling trio – Elan, Marged and Gwilym Rhys from Eryri, North Wales will play a set of alternative Welsh language pop-folk, with close 3-part harmonies a backbone to their varied tracks.

Shauit (Innu), a native of Quebec’s North Coast, will be singing about the complexity and beauty of the Innu nation by harmoniously blending folk, roots, and reggae. Also performing on the Saturday evening is Montreal-based queer, trans non-binary, Indigenous pop singer/songwriter, Siibii (Cree).

Tickets are available on Neuadd Ogwen’s website:

Weekend tickets – https://neuaddogwen.com/en/events/mawr-y-rhai-bychain-2024-weekend-tickets/

Friday tickets – https://neuaddogwen.com/en/events/mawr-y-rhai-bychain-2024-friday/

Saturday tickets – https://neuaddogwen.com/en/events/mawr-y-rhai-bychain-2024-saturday/

