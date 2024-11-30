Festival Interceltique 2025 to focus on Celtic Diaspora

Stephen Price

The 2025Festival Interceltique de Lorient has been confirmed for August 2025, with the theme of ‘Les Cousins Amerique’ – our American cousins from the Celtic diaspora.

The 2024 festival in Lorient was a difficult year for organisers due to the interference of the Olympic Games but next year, the festival’s 54th, the plan is for a return to its natural course both in terms of calendar and format.

The festival promises a deep dive into the unique cultural exchanges between Brittany and its “cousins” across the Atlantic.

Focusing on the people of Celtic origin from the American continent (especially Scotland, Brittany, France and Ireland) that migrated across the Atlantic, maintaining their roots and their references, the festival is set to celebrate everything from the language, customs and culture to the gastronomy and of course the music.

From vibrant Acadian rhythms to soulful Louisiana melodies, the event will aims to create bridges between our two continents through music, dance, and shared heritage.

Some of the communities under the spotlight will be the peoples of Acadia, Louisiana, Quebec, New Brunswick, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Boston and New York.

Ocean to ocean

The ‘Celtic cousins’ in focus hail from the east coast of America, the ancestors of immigrants who became pioneers in new lands.

For many years now, Lorient has welcomed diasporas – the last being the year dedicated to Acadia, back in 2012 and Australia in 2015.

The Lorient Interceltique Festival is the world’s largest gathering of Celts, and is also one of the largest events in Brittany, France and Europe, attracting more than 950,000 visitors and spectators each year.

Every year in Lorient at the beginning of August, the event brings together many Celtic nations for festivities throughout the city.

The Festival involves 10 days and 10 nights of concerts, shows, activities and many others every year at the beginning of August

In attendance are more than 5,000 musicians, singers, dancers, visual artists, academics, filmmakers, from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, Galicia, Asturias, Brittany, as well as well as the Celtic diaspora throughout the world (USA, Acadia, Australia, New Zealand etc.)

The highlight is the Grande Parade des Nations Celtes which attracts more than 90,000 spectators to the streets of Lorient on the first Sunday.

Confirmed artists

Among the first confirmed artists is the legendary Alan Stivell, who will grace the stage on Sunday, August 3, with his “Liberté Tour” at the Espace Jean-Pierre Pichard.

Known for his groundbreaking contributions to Celtic music, Stivell promises an unforgettable evening blending his iconic classics with orchestral elements.

Another highlight is Solas, the renowned Irish-American band that recently returned to the stage after an eight-year hiatus. They will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special performance on Tuesday, August 5.

The Canadian group Le Vent du Nord will perform with the Orchestre National de Bretagne in an exclusive collaboration. This symphonic celebration will take place on Wednesday, August 6 and promises to be a mesmerizing blend of Québécois folk and orchestral grandeur.

The festival has officially opened its online ticketing platform.

Visit the Festival Interceltique de Lorient’s website for more information.

