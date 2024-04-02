Festival of massed male voices to be staged in London

The world famous Royal Albert Hall is set to stage male choral singing at its finest – with 500 men representing 23 choirs preparing to take to the stage later this month.

The event hosted by the Welsh Association of Male Choirs and in aid of Prostate Cymru has attracted choirs throughout Wales from Fflint to Caldicot together with associate member choirs from the East Midlands, Kent, and Canada.

Choral classics

Led by celebrated conductor Dr Alwyn Humphreys MBE and supported by well-known accompanists Caradog Williams and Huw Tregelles Williams OBE, DL, the glittering evening is set to delight audiences with a varied repertoire including choral classics, music from the shows, and traditional Welsh hymns and Airs.

Association Chairman Paul Reynolds said: “Member choirs have been diligently planning this event for up to five years, given Covid-related interruptions and I would like to applaud their sheer dedication.”

“Mass voice concerts such as these provide many smaller choirs with a clear focus when concert opportunities are limited.

“The concerts help to maintain the well-being of choirs and their members, combating loneliness, enhancing self esteem, establishing new friendships, and building up new skills and confidence.

Mr Tregelles Williams, President of the Welsh Association said “This showcase demonstrates that male choral singing remains in rude health despite the challenges faced in recent years”.

Award winners

The concert will also feature contributions by outstanding young Welsh talents, the Tenor Osian Wyn Bowen and the Cellist Steffan Morris.

Award winning Ladies choir, Parti Llwchwr will also enhance the variety of proceedings which will be introduced by news and current affairs broadcaster Garry Owen.

The event is scheduled to take place at 7pm on Saturday 27 April.

Tickets can be obtained through the Royal Albert Hall Box Office.

