Film exploring the history and cultural heritage of Irish Sea ports screens in Pembroke Dock on Saturday

The history and lives of people living in Pembroke Dock and around the Irish Sea feature in a documentary film being shown in a public screening on Saturday July 30.

“At the Water’s Edge: Stories of the Irish Sea” forms part of a series produced by Mother Goose Films and Aberystwyth University for Ports, Past and Present, a project which explores the history and cultural heritage of the ports.

The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Co-operation Programme.

Local Pembroke Dock residents Josh Beynon, David James and Yoriko Omae are among those who feature in the film, sharing the unique stories of the town.

David James shares the extraordinary story of how the son of a Japanese samurai came to plant a ginkgo tree in Pembroke Dock, and Josh Beynon explores the secret location where Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon was built.

Professor Peter Merriman, project team leader at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Geography and Earth Sciences said about the series: “These films reveal the rich cultural heritage of the five port towns, following a range of local people who have intimate knowledge of their local communities.”

The film screen in Pater Hall in Pembroke Dock.

Doors open at 17:00, and there will be a talk around life in Pembroke Dock through the twentieth century before the film screens at 19.00.

Tickets are free and open to all. Register on Eventbrite here:

