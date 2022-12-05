Film hopes to attract Welsh viewers with Cornish language posters

The producer of a new film hopes that Cornish language posters will attract viewers in Wales.

Folk horror Enys Men is believed to be the first film to have been advertised using both Kernewek and English language posters, before its release in January.

The film directed by Mark Jenkin includes Cornish dialogue, and a song by Welsh-Cornish Mercury prize-nominated musician Gwenno called Kan Me (May Song).

“The poster is primarily intended for use in Cornwall, though I’m hoping one or two may find their way to Cardiff, where Welsh speakers will get the gist, and who knows, maybe even out to the handful of Kernewek speakers in Bristol, too,” producer Denzil Monk said.

Cornish is closely related to Welsh on the Brythonic branch of the Celtic language tree. Enys Men means ‘stone island’, Ynys Maen in Welsh.

Denzil Monk told the Guardian newspaper that the film was a “celebration” of “Cornwall’s rich folklore”.

“As well as drawing attention to the intrinsic use of Kernewek in the film, it’s a brilliant opportunity to share our beautiful language to a broad audience of cinema passersby, who may not be familiar with the Cornish language, and a lovely surprise for those who are,” he said.

Enys Men premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and has been well-received by critics.

