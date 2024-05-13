First look inside The Cardiff Townhouse on site of historic department store

Coppa Club has opened the doors of its first Welsh location, The Cardiff Townhouse.

Launching today (Monday, May 13th) the restaurant and bar chain says it is bringing the iconic David Morgan department store back to life with an all-day socialising, bar, café and dining venue set right in the heart of The Hayes.

The Cardiff Townhouse is Coppa Club’s first venture in Wales and the company’s 13th location, sited at 18, The Hayes formerly a Moss Bros retail outlet.

A prominent feature of the new dining venue is that it has returned many of the original features of the former David Morgan department store.

The historic store opened on 31 October 1879 and closed its doors for the final time on Saturday 30 January 2005.

Coppa Club says it has sympathetically exposed and restored the beloved Cardiff landmark, which includes the decorative cornices and cast-iron columns originally designed by Edwin Seward in 1899, that have been concealed by years of retail interior refurbishments.

The reinstated architectural features complement a fresh design, including a new staircase that winds its way to the first-floor brasserie and cocktail bar, The Atrium, which sits under the decorative skylight – the jewel in the crown of the unique space.

As for food and drink, the seasonal menu at The Cardiff Townhouse will feature a modern take on British and Mediterranean classics including small plates, sourdough pizzas, fresh pastas and high-quality meat and fish. Coppa Club provides an inclusive dining experience by catering to various dietary requirements, including vegan, gluten-free, and nut allergies.

A press release heralding the launch reads: ‘Split over two separate floors, with a different vibe on each level, guests are welcomed into the dog-friendly ground floor, with its own bar – open early morning for coffee, work-from-space and post-shopping lounging. As the day progresses, the atmosphere gets livelier, the drinks flow and guests settle in for the night.

‘Upstairs, the first floor is anchored by the Atrium Bar – a horseshoe-shaped cocktail bar set under a skylight. Pull up a seat for an expertly made cocktail, or settle in for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The first floor has a brasserie and two unique spaces that can be taken over for private events and get togethers. From the intimate snug and private dining room, to the larger restaurant that can be used exclusively.’

Rebecca Tooth, Managing Director of Coppa Club, said: “We are hugely excited to announce the opening of The Cardiff Townhouse on May 13th. Building on the success of The Bath Townhouse and Guildford Townhouse, we are delighted to be opening our third Townhouse location in one of the most iconic areas of Cardiff. We are fortunate to be opening in a building steeped in history and envision it becoming a real go-to in the city for drinks, dining, and events.”

For more information, visit The Cardiff Townhouse HERE

