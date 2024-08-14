First look: Prince Andrew series starring Michael Sheen gets release date

Photos of Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson starring in a new drama based on Prince Andrew’s disastrous interview with Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis have been shared online – along with the all important release date.

Production has wrapped in the UK on the three-part series, titled ‘A Very Royal Scandal’, which is being made by Amazon – with audiences having to wait just over a month to watch all episodes from 19 September.

Welsh star Sheen will star as Prince Andrew, while Ruth Wilson will play Maitlis.

According to the official description, the series will follow ‘Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew.’

Stellar cast

Along with Sheen and Wilson, the series will include Welsh actress Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on a Scandal) as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings (Your Christmas or Mine?) as Sir Edward Young, and Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) as Stewart Maclean.

Taking to X, Emily Maitlis shared a photo of the production, along with the words ‘It’s Here!! (almost).

Michael Sheen Transforms Into Prince Andrew in ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ https://t.co/YLVoHz2TVe — emily m (@maitlis) August 13, 2024

Pictures from the set obtained by the Digital Spy entertainment website previously showed Sheen as the Duke of York attending his daughter Beatrice’s wedding.

Actress Ruth Wilson who plays Maitlis is also pictured in character replete with the journalist’s blonde bob.

Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson transform in first look at new Prince Andrew drama https://t.co/BVvGdnihIT pic.twitter.com/A0zZ3OQNpZ — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) November 21, 2023

The series follows Amazon’s past success with ‘A Very English Scandal’ starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and ‘A Very British Scandal starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

The series is the latest Amazon production to star the Welshman. He most recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Good Omens.

Ruth Wilson will be familiar to UK audiences for her starring roles in Luther and His Dark Materials.

“Shockwaves”

The synopsis reads: “One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe.

“Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the ground-breaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever.”

A Very Royal Scandal will premiere on 19 September exclusively on Prime Video.

