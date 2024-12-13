First of its kind music merch market comes to Wales

An innovative, first of its kind in Wales music merch market will be held in Cardiff on Saturday.

The debut of the Music Merch Market will take place at The Sustainable Studio, Tudor Street, tomorrow (December 14).

The pop-up merch store for labels, venues, festivals, and artists from Wales is being organised by the same team behind the Welsh Music Prize.

Many of Wales’ leading performers will be in attendance including Adwaith, Panic Shack, Gruff Rhys, Melin Melyn and Welsh Music Prize winner Lemfreck, plus many more.

“We’ve been inspired by the success of Merchy Christmas, a popular event held at the Grand Social, Dublin – and they’ve given their blessing for us to organise a Welsh equivalent,” said a spokesperson for the event. “Meet artists, buy merch, enter our raffle and raise money for DEC and Llamau.

The artists keep 100% of takings, but all profits from a raffle with a range of prizes which will be held on the day will be shared between DEC and Llamau.

The range of raffle prizes on offer includes two tickets to Green Man Festival and two tickets to FOCUS Wales Festival, as well as many more prizes.

There will also be DJ sets from Don Leisure, Aleighcia Scott and Huw Stephens.

It’s a great chance to support Wales’ burgeoning music scene and get some brilliant Christmas gifts for the music fans in your life!

Music Merch Market will be held at Sustainable Studio, 59-61 Tudor St, Cardiff, 10am-4pm, entry is free

