First woman of colour crowned Miss Wales in contest’s 70 year history

Darcey Corria from Barry was named this year’s Miss Wales in a ceremony in Newport on Sunday evening.

Darcey, 21, who works as a carer, comes from a mixed Welsh-Caribbean family and is the first BAME winner in the pageant’s 70 year history.

In a video message posted on Facebook immediately after she was crowned Miss Wales, Darcey said: “So I have just won Miss Wales 2022 making me the first woman of colour to be crowned Miss Wales.

“I’m absolutely elated. I’m so grateful. It feels so surreal. I want to thank my friends and family and everyone who supported me along the way. I’m so excited to see where this journey takes me. Thank you.”

It was the second accolade of the weekend for the beauty queen who also won the Spirit Of Miss Wales award for her hard work and dedication in fighting for equality.

Miss Wales is the Welsh qualifier for Miss World.

According to Miss Wales organisers – ‘The competition is dedicated to empowering young women and fundraising for the Miss World charity, Beauty With A Purpose, which helps disadvantaged children worldwide.

‘From the moment they are selected, Miss Wales finalists enjoy a calendar of experiences including photoshoots and special events as well as fundraising opportunities and media interviews.’

Darcey was chosen after a three day grand final which involved an empowerment day, a charity ball and a catwalk show.

She is now automatically guaranteed a place at Miss World – where she will join young women from more than 100 different countries from around the globe.

She also wins a package of prizes and a year of VIP experiences.

