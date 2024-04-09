Fishguard Festival of Music lineup revealed

The lineup for this year’s highly anticipated Fishguard Festival of Music/Gŵyl Gerdd Abergwaun concerts has been revealed – with tickets set to go on sale soon.

Events will be staged at venues across Pembrokeshire from 18 to 31 July, with the popular Welsh National Opera Orchestra returning to the festival to perform at St David’s Cathedral on Friday 19 July.

World class performers

Conductor Tomas Hanus will lead a programme that will include Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony and the Mozart Clarinet Concerto.

Other artists performing at this year’s festival include the Marmen String Quartet, the Welsh National Opera Chamber Orchestra and violinist Jennifer Pike with pianist Jâms Coleman.

Harpist Catrin Finch and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain will team up for a concert following their acclaimed debut album Double You released last year.

Pianist and Festival Patron Peter Donohoe , soprano Claire Booth, accompanied by pianist Jâms Coleman, will give recitals. The Bute Wind Quintet and the National Youth Brass Band, Choir and Orchestra of Wales will also give concerts.

Welsh Chamber Folk Trio VRi will return after their sell-out concert at Theatr Gwaun two years ago. The festival will open with a concert in Newport by the Young Music Makers of Dyfed.

Gillian Green MBE, Artistic Director of the Fishguard Festival of Music, said: “The Fishguard Festival has been a showcase for world-class music in West Wales for over fifty years and this year we will be reverting to our traditional dates in July following the temporary move of the festival dates following COVID.”

Gillian added: “We have an excellent line-up this year and will be taking music outdoors and visiting care homes courtesy of performances by Filkins Drift, funded by Tŷ Cerdd in association with Live Music Now.”

The full programme is available to view on the festival’s website and tickets will be on sale from 9.00am on Monday 15 of April and can be booked via www.fishguardmusicfestival.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

