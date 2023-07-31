Former teacher and one of the founders of Cymdeithas yr Iaith awarded medal for services to local community

Geraint Jones from Trefor is the winner of the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal at this year’s Llŷn a Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.

The medal is presented annually to an individual who has made a real contribution in their local area, with a particular emphasis on working with young people.

Mr Jones is best known for his major contribution to Seindorf Trefor (The Trefor Brass Band).

In 1966, he re-founded the band, and three years later, he was appointed its conductor. He has made a major contribution to the banding world in north west Wales, and also taught brass locally, inspiring local children and young people to get involved.

A primary school teacher by profession, he taught at Ysgol Cymerau, Pwllheli, before returning to his old school, Ysgol Trefor, as headteacher, where he worked until his early retirement.

He spent twelve years transporting football video tapes from continental Europe for Sgorio on S4C.

Driven by the need to ensure there were plenty of Welsh language activities and events in the area, he was instrumental in setting up Canolfan Hanes Uwchgwyrfai in 2006, which he chaired for two years, and for fifteen years, he has been the centre’s manager, a wholly voluntary post.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith

One of the founders of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, he remains active and is the education coordinator of Cylch yr Iaith. He is also busy preparing a large volume on the history of the Society’s first five years.

“I consider it a tremendous privilege to receive the medal as an appreciation of my work,” he said.

“It makes me very humble, believe me. I hope that the things I have been involved in will continue and inspire others to live and fight for the preservation of our language and our Welsh identity. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and all the best to the Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod.”

Sir TH Parry-Williams was an enthusiastic supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a fund was established to commemorate his valuable contribution to the Eisteddfod’s activities. The fund is administered by the Sir Thomas Parry-Williams Trust.

Geraint Jones will receive the Medal on the Pafiliwn Mawr stage, at 14:20 on Monday 7 August.

For more information about the Eisteddfod go to www.eisteddfod.cymru.

