Former Wales’ goalkeeper’s stunning World Cup painting

Former Wales goalkeeper Owain Fôn Williams has created a stunning painting of the Wales team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Titled ‘Dreigiau Qatar’ (Qatar Dragons) it brilliantly captures members of Robert Page’s squad.

The recently retired stopper, who was member of Wales’ Euro 2016 squad, is also a remarkable artist – famed for his paintings, many of which depict memorable moments in Wales football history.

His latest painting is sure to be hugely popular with prints and an original available to buy.

Latest painting || Llun diweddara 🎨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ ‘DREIGIAU QATAR’ The world stage is nearly ready for our dragons. Mae llwyfan y byd bron yn barod i’n dreigiau Original painting and limited prints available. Hope you like it!https://t.co/a2CzeHxSQU pic.twitter.com/Zv30SKUoqC — Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) October 30, 2022

Back in June the goalkeeper turned artist unveiled a painting which captured the emotive moment when Dafydd Iwan belted out Yma o Hyd at the Cardiff City Stadium

Prints of the painting and many other Welsh football themed artworks can be purchased from his website.

“Yma o Hyd” 🎨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️🌍 Latest painting- Llun Newydd Gyda gêm fawr @Cymru yn agosau, Dyma fy narlun, a dyma deyrnged i un o fy arwyr @dafyddiwan As the big game approaches, this is my painting and this is a tribute to one of my hero’s. Hope you like ithttps://t.co/UX2wSXGjuH pic.twitter.com/A4ZoqLf7FW — Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) June 4, 2022

The former professional footballer who played for the likes of Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic and is currently goalkeeping coach for USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, has always had a passion for art.

“I used to draw and colour in my favourite goalkeeping gloves as a child, and then as I grew older I started more complexed pieces using different mediums,” he said. “When I paint, it is an escape from the everyday demands of being a footballer. I am able to clear my mind and go in to my own world for a moment….often hours.

“Having moved away from home at the age of 16, art has kept me in touch with the culture and history of home, Dyffryn Nantlle, Wales.

“I gain inspiration from the generations of my family that worked in the hardship of the slate quarries, and their brotherhood bond that created a community. I am proud of my roots and of my Welsh identity and I hope my pride shows in my work.”

To view and buy Owain’s work visit his official website HERE

