Four painters and a sculptor bring a ‘deeply rooted’ exhibition to Oriel Môn

Five female artists working in north east Wales bring a much-anticipated exhibition of works ‘deeply rooted in the land of Wales’ to Oriel Môn this month.

Launched on Saturday (April 27), the ‘Four Painters and a Sculptor’ exhibition brings together five contemporary artists in an important exhibition that, despite their very different methods, displays an organic connection and shared respect for the Welsh landscape.

The all-female cast of this pioneering exhibition all grew up in the late 70s early 80s, the so-called Generation X, when strong female role models and individuality were celebrated in music, fashion and art.

The resulting exhibition is a cocktail of soulful and timeless art works.

Chance meetings

Angie Hoopert, Jane Paice, Catherine Taylor Parry, Louise Morgan and Wendy Lawrence have all taken different paths throughout their careers, but by chance meetings here and there, their paths have now thankfully merged together to meet at Oriel Môn.

Angie and Catherine were lucky to meet via Helfa Gelf, which led to several joint exhibitions and a firm friendship. Catherine met Wendy through Wendy’s work as a DAC mentor and admired her fabulous sculptures.

Louise, Wendy and Catherine were a small group of north Wales artists who were exhibiting at Chester Art Fair, where Catherine had the opportunity to spend time with Louise and appreciate her paintings, which subsequently led to Louise inviting Catherine to exhibit in her gallery in Bangor, Galeri 45.

Louise and Catherine met Jane whilst all exhibiting individually at the exhibition ‘Life Full Colour’.

Putting ‘Four Painters and Sculptor’ together was a question of finding a suitable space to exhibit, and that all five artists wanted to show in.

For some in the group Oriel Môn was somewhere where they have exhibited in before, whilst for those from the north east of Wales it is a gallery that they admire and love to visit.

“Deeply embedded”

Catherine, the organiser of the exhibition, said: “I applied to exhibit the groups work at Oriel Môn because the gallery holds such a fascinating range of exhibits, the influence of Kyffin Williams, and because of the excellent standard of exhibitions that are consistently shown here.

“All our work is deeply embedded in the Welsh landscape therefore this gallery is perfectly positioned to show the work involved in, made from, and developed from the land we live on”.

Louise Morgan RCA was born in Bangor, and now lives in Tregarth.

Her work is expressive with complex mark making techniques and she has an instantly recognisable style whether she is painting a mountain landscape or a crowd of people.

Her work is inspired by a myriad of influences, including the Welsh Landscape, industrial heritage, personal life experiences and current affairs.

Her previous joint exhibition at Oriel Môn with artist Gilly Thomas ‘Art as Antidote’, and her solo exhibition ‘Figuratively Speaking’ in Caernarfon were both selected by Wales Arts Review Magazine as two of the Top 10 must see exhibitions by Welsh Artists in 2022 and 2023.

Inspiration

Jane Paice derives her inspiration from the magnificence of the land and sea around her home on Ynys Môn. She also spends hours wandering through the mountains and caverns of Eryri, sketching, painting and taking comfort from nature’s majestic grandeur and permanence.

She says: “My art takes its inspiration from all aspects of my life, from my Lancashire childhood to the surroundings of my current home on Môn.

“For this exhibition, I have explored the rich heritage of the Welsh copper industry and its inextricable links to the coast. I have looked at the juxtaposition of stormy, dynamic seas and the restless tranquility of deep, underground caverns.

“If you look closely, you might see evidence of a shipwreck, abandoned tools or the ghostly images of those who have gone before us. I shall be expanding this theme for my solo exhibition, ‘Elements’, at Oriel Môn later this year.”

Angie Hoopert is constantly inspired by her surroundings, she graduated from Bristol in 1991 with a BA (Hons) degree in Graphic Design and Illustration.

Angie has since taken on various creative roles including co-owning her own gallery. Since 2009, she has been developing her love of painting in oils from her hometown of Mold, inspired by local Welsh land and seascapes, and particularly the ever-changing skies.

Her most recent body of work specially created for this exhibition draws on the relationship between weather and mood.

Angie states: “I am excited and honoured to be exhibiting at Oriel Môn for the first time alongside four fabulous female artists.

“While our work is obviously different, there is a harmonious commonality, an organic connection and respect for our Welsh environment, and I hope that this exhibition is just the first of many collaborations and joining of forces”.

Response

Wendy Lawrence, the sculptor in the group, has developed a personal style of working with ceramic, responding to qualities of landscape and geology that inspire her visually and emotionally, making pieces which attempt to capture the power of natural form and texture.

Nicola Gibson, Visitor Experience Manager at Oriel Môn, said: “The work of these five artists differs greatly, but their sensitivity to the materials they use and the emotional connection they all derive from their subject matter are closely linked.

“This is an important exhibition which reflects innovative and exciting approaches used by female artists working in Wales today.”

‘Four Painters and a Sculptor’ can be viewed at Oriel Môn, Llangefni until 9 June. For further information, visit www.orielmon.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

