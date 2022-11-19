Frankie Boyle adds Wrexham tour date so he and his son can visit the Racecourse

Outspoken Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle has announced an extra tour date in Wrexham next year so that he and his son can see the Racecourse Ground.

Boyle said that he’d decided to add the date, largely because his son had adopted Wrexham AFC as his team in the popular ‘Football Manager’ game.

Wrexham AFC has received international attention in recent months after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club and released a documentary about their takeover, Welcome To Wrexham, on streaming platform Disney+.

Boyle has confirmed he will be performing ‘Lap of Shame’ at the William Aston Hall on June 28th for the 16+ show and organisers say the event is selling fast.

In the Tweet announcing the extra date Boyle said: “I’m sticking on an extra date in Wrexham, if I’m honest largely because my son plays as them on Football Manager, and we’d like to see the ground.”

On Monday the club’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney accepted a national award for their contribution to Wales’ culture in New York.

The Wrexham co-owners received the award during a special ‘Wales and the World’ concert on Times Square to celebrate the links between the nations before Wales play USA in the World Cup.

As part of the concert, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded with the ‘Diolch y Ddraig’ (Dragon’s Thank-you) award to recognize their contribution to promoting Welsh culture on the international stage.

The launch of Welcome to Wrexham has attracted worldwide attention to the club, which is currently second in the National League.

A second series of the series is set to be screened next summer.

