Free outdoor concerts, cabaret and top Celtic musicians to conclude Fishguard Festival of Music

Fishguard International Festival of Music will feature outdoor concerts in Fishguard and St David’s, cabaret songs from the golden era and the very best of Celtic music in its second and final week.

Seth Bye (violin) and Alex Henshaw (percussion) enchant audiences with their unique renditions of traditional music from the British Isles.

Renowned for their contributions to Filkin’s Ensemble and The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Seth and Alex recently participated in an 870-mile foot-powered EP launching tour using the Wales Coast Path and led a folk music residency on Skomer Island alongside Filkin’s Drift.

Their first concert on Saturday 27th of July will be at 9.00am on Lower Quay Fishguard followed by a performance at Oriel y Parc, St David’s at 1.30pm. Both concerts are outdoors and free. The musicians will also be performing for residents at Llain Las Sheltered Accom and Hillside Residential Home during the festival.

Later, on Saturday the 27th, The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will be performing at St David’s Cathedral at 7.30pm, conducted by Erik Janssen.

Celtic connections

Twr y Felin Hotel in St David’s will be the venue for a lunchtime triple harp recital at 12am on Sunday the 28th of July. Eighteen-year-old Cadi Glwys’s musicality is steeped in the traditions of her native mid Wales.

She has won numerous prizes at national competitions and has represented Wales in Lorient, Brittany and Ireland.

Soprano Claire Booth and pianist Jâms Coleman will give a recital of cabaret style songs at Theatr Gwaun on Monday 29 July at 7.30am.

Two-time winners of Best Album at the Welsh Folk Awards VRï will perform at Theatr Gwaun on Tuesday 30 July. VRï ‘s performers Jordan Price Williams, Aneirin Jones and Patrick Rimes shed new light on a vibrant folk tradition that harnesses the raw energy of the fiddle with the finesse of the violin, and the beauty of chamber music with the joy and hedonism of a pub session, all underpinned with powerful vocal harmonies.

Welsh Harpist Catrin Finch and Ireland’s fiddle virtuoso Aoife Ní Bhriain, will perform music from their acclaimed debut album Double You at a concert in Bethel Chapel, Fishguard on Wednesday 31 July.

Dublin native Aoife Ní Bhriain is one of her generation’s most versatile and gifted violinists, a dazzling musician who commands both the classical world and her Irish traditional heritage.

Harpist Catrin Finch has also built an impressive classical career and ventured into uncharted musical territory, most notably through her international award-winning collaborations.

Tickets for concerts are on sale at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.

