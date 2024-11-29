From Ashes: Alffa return with new album

Stephen Price

North Wales duo, Alffa, have released their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’ today – one they describe as a ‘celebration of overcoming obstacles’.

After igniting the flame with their echilerating debut, ‘Rhyddid o’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig / Freedom from the Poisonous Shadows’, in 2019, Alffa’s world was unexpectedly darkened by an onset of personal challenges and the global pandemic which threatened to extinguish their creative fire.

But the band say that the challenges have helped them to emerge stronger, channelling their hardships into a raw and powerful new album.

Battle cry

‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’ is more than just an album title according to the band; it’s a battle cry, a testament to their rise from the embers of this turbulent time.

The duo harnessed the energy of their struggles to create a body of work that transcends language and genre.

Collaborating with producer, Gethin Pearson, Alffa have amplified their signature sound, blending elements of Shame, Crows, SOFT PLAY, and Queens of the Stone Age into a potent cocktail of punk rock fury and hard rock grit.

From darkness to light

The album has been devised as a journey through darkness to light.

It begins in the shadows of adversity, reflecting the challenges the band faced. As the album progresses, a sense of hope and resilience emerges, culminating in a powerful celebration of overcoming obstacles.

“We really wanted the audience to know that there’s hope,” says Alffa of the album.

“We felt like most punk/rock songs are quite negative, therefore some more solid and certain songs were needed.

“The album starts in the dark days and goes on to the hope that we feel today, so if the listener can take anything positive away – that’s the goal.”

‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’ is out today (November 29) via Côsh Records.

Available to stream on all platforms including Spotify.

