Full line-up for Gŵyl Tawe 2024 announced

Menter Iaith Abertawe has announced the full details for this year’s Gŵyl Tawe which takes place on Saturday 8 June at Swansea’s National Waterfront Museum.

Joining the live music line-up will be Alffa, Rogue Jones and this year’s headliner, Das Koolies. Alffa are an explosive two-piece band whose material offers an exciting and exhilarating experience to the listener and fans of heavy rock.

Acclaimed artists

Rogue Jones return to the festival this year having won the 2023 Welsh Music Prize for their record “Dos Bebés” since their acclaimed performance at last year’s event.

Das Koolies offer a heady, tumbling tech torrent from the four Super Furry Animals – Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan and Guto Pryce – with tracks from their expansive debut album, DK.01.

Already announced to be performing across the festival’s Creative Wales open-air stage and the Gower College Swansea stage in the heart of the museum are Bitw, Breichiau Hir, Ci Gofod, HMS Morris, Kim Hon, Mellt, N’Famady Kouyaté, Parisa Fouladi, and Worldcub.

Expansion

The festival will also expand to a second day for the first time this year, with a ticketed closing party taking place at The Bunkhouse Bar & Music Venue on Sunday 9 June headlined by Melin Melyn and their unique blend of psychedelic surf-rock, folk and pop.

Joining Melin Melyn on this bill will be the Celtic-Pop warrior Mali Hâf, and Y Dail with their witty lyricism and infectious songwriting.

Starting the event on the Saturday morning will be an interactive theatre show for families from Familia de la Noche – flex your muscles and practise your lunges, it’s time for the Great Insect Games!

With music by HMS Morris and plenty of cheekiness, it promises to be a bug infested half hour of surreal silliness.

The museum’s Warehouse Gallery stage will also feature a variety of performances from local schools including choirs, dance groups, and instrumentalists.

The foyer of the museum will see stalls and activities from partners such Gower College Swansea, Siop Tŷ Tawe, the Mission Gallery, Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region, Adult Learning Wales, and Cymdeithas Yr Iaith.

The artist Rhys Padarn will again be offering a workshop enabling attendees to create some special Gŵyl Tawe artwork in his iconic Orielodl style, and there will be special taster sessions for the museum’s new Ti a Fi group, Twts Tawe.

The festival is free to attend and will run between 10:00 and 21:00.

The event is delivered by Menter Iaith Abertawe with support from their main partners, Museum Wales, Swansea Council, Gower College Swansea, Welsh Government & Creative Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and The Bunkhouse Bar & Music Venue.

Over half the tickets have already sold for this event, and are available here.

A playlist featuring all the artists playing over the course of the weekend is available here.

