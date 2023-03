Funding boost for bilingual TV shows for youngsters

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

More funding for the production of bilingual animation and live-action programming has been announced by Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden.

Eight projects will receive a combined £352,545 in funding from Creative Wales’ Young Content Fund, which will see Wales-based companies develop new bilingual content for children and young people.

The fund, which is part of the co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, is designed to stimulate the provision of programming for children and young people.

The projects include an animation and game inspired by the myths and legends of Wales; a comedy sketch show aimed at a preschool audience featuring an eclectic band of characters made from buttons and thread; to a water-based gameshow that combines mental and physical challenges.

Animation

Familiars is the latest project from Cloth Cat who have produced over 100 hours of animation on a variety of international broadcast series such as Boj, Dave Spud, Luo Bao Bei and Olobob Top.

Based in Cardiff, Cloth Cat has become a thriving animation and games production studio and has expanded its core crew to six full time staff and regularly employs over 25 skilled staff per project.

Jon Rennie from Cloth Cat, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the new Young Content Fund and it continues investment by Creative Wales in local companies looking to reach international audiences. Our project is a CG animation series and game idea that weaves together modern Wales and Celtic mythology to tell a new adventure story for 7-11 year olds.”

Caernarfon based Cwmni Da have been awarded funding for the development of a programme idea called ‘Act your Age, a comedy aimed at children aged 6-11 and their parents.

Barry “Archie” Jones, author and producer of the series, said: “Act Your Age is an idea we’ve wanted to develop for some time. We really believe that the concept has potential to appeal to international audiences, and this Welsh Government support will help the dream become reality.”

Vibrant

Dawn Bowden added: “We have a vibrant and well-established creative sector in Wales which has an excellent track record of producing world class and award-winning content for young audiences. Some of the most iconic animations such as SuperTed and Fireman Sam were born in Wales and went on to make a lasting impression on a whole generation of children and young people.

“I’m delighted we’re able to support the development of more original content which will support Welsh creative businesses and be about Wales – and from Wales.

Designated Member, Cefin Campbell said: “Ensuring that children and young people across Wales have access to fun, engaging content is vital and a vibrant creative sector has a crucial role to play in this.

“We are supporting our creative businesses to create stories, images and content made in Wales, about Wales and in Welsh for the benefit of all.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email