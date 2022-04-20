Fundraising football match to be held in memory of Call Centre Nev

A charity celebrity football match in memory of Call Centre star Nev Wilshire is to be held next month.

Sellebrity Soccer – organisers of charity celebrity football matches – will host a fundraising football match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Nev, who sadly passed away in December 2021, was a huge Swansea City fan and his passion to the game extended to playing for local clubs including Pontardawe, Port Talbot and Carmarthen.

He is best remembered for the larger than life personality that caught the attention of viewers of reality TV show ‘The Call Centre’. Nev had also previously played in matches for Sellebrity Soccer, and it’s fitting the match will be held in his memory.

Nev was also a keen supporter of local charity Maggie’s, and funds raised from the match will be donated to the cancer charity.

Celebrity players such as Lee Trundle, Callum Best and Leon Britton are scheduled to take part.

The match will be held on Sunday, May 29, with kick-off set for 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased through the Swansea.com Stadium ticket office. They are priced at £12 each, with a £3 booking fee payable per ticket.

Limited hospitality available for the event which is priced from £35 per head. These tickets will allow guests access to an exclusive glass fronted hospitality lounge with fantastic pitch views throughout.

Hospitality guests will watch the match from their padded seat on the balcony exclusive for this lounge only, and have access to pay bar facilities for food and beverages. Guests will also get the opportunity to meet the celebrity players after the game.

To purchase tickets and find out more, click HERE

