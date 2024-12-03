Gaelic expert ‘can’t wait’ to start Makar role as Scotland’s national poet

An expert in Scottish Gaelic literature says he “can’t wait” to take on his newly-appointed role as Scotland’s national poet – known as the makar.

Dr Peter Mackay, a lecturer at St Andrews University, takes over from Kathleen Jamie after her three-year tenure came to an end in August.

Dr Mackay, who is originally from the Isle of Lewis, becomes Scotland’s fifth makar, a role first held in the modern era by Edwin Morgan. The makar is tasked with promoting poetry nationally and producing work related to significant events.

“Many accolades”

First Minister John Swinney said: “I am very pleased that Scotland’s new makar is Gaelic-speaking poet Peter Mackay. “Peter published his first collection Gu Leor/Galore in 2015. Since then, he has attracted a wide audience, and many accolades, through his originality, playfulness and willingness to take risks with language. “With his keen understanding of how different languages interact with one another, Peter is well equipped to help forge strong connections between different linguistic communities across both Scotland and the rest of the world.”

Honour

Dr Mackay said: “It is an honour and a pleasure to be appointed as Scotland’s new makar. “I’m very grateful to the panel for their faith in me, and to the First Minister for his support, and especially his enthusiasm about a Gaelic poet taking on the role. “I have grown up reading the work of and learning from the previous holders of this post and it is a privilege to follow in their footsteps.”

Sparking conversations

He continued: “I love that Scotland has a ‘makar’, not a poet laureate: the act of ‘making’ is central to the role, and that the title is in Scots adds a particular distinctive grounding. “Part of my task, as I see it, is to encourage people to make things in all the different languages of Scotland, the dozens of languages spoken in this country: to see what kinds of conversations, games, debates can be sparked between them. “I can’t wait.”

