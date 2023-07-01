Gallery: Fans dancing on the racecourse as Lionel Richie puts on a show

Live music fans were dancing ‘All Night Long’ as Lionel Richie came to Chepstow Racecourse on Friday night to start a weekend of live music at Chepstow Racecourse.

The international superstar brought his sensational live set to the town with fans enjoying party hits such as Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long, timeless love songs Hello and Three Times A Lady as well as the classic chill out favourite Easy (Like Sunday Morning).

Rain didn’t deter fans, as they started the party early thanks to support performances from Sugababes, Gabrielle and Kevin Davy White.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was due to perform this evening, but has cancelled all upcoming tour dates “for the foreseeable future” due to his Tourette’s diagnosis. He struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury Festival last weekend due to the condition and has since made the decision to pause his tour for the sake of his health.

The music continues on Sunday, when Gold Rush Kid George Ezra comes to town.

All images: Johnny Hathaway

