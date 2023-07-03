Gallery: George Ezra brings Chepstow gigs to a close with joyous show
Chepstow Racecourse was Paradise for music fans as George Ezra brought a weekend of international live music to a close on Sunday night.
The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his fulsome back catalogue, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many more.
Families partied under sunny skies and a glowing full moon, with support acts Kingfishr, The Big Moon and TikTok sensation Cat Burns getting the show off to a fantastic start.
ALL IMAGES: Johnny Hathaway
