Gallery: George Ezra brings Chepstow gigs to a close with joyous show

Chepstow Racecourse was Paradise for music fans as George Ezra brought a weekend of international live music to a close on Sunday night.

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his fulsome back catalogue, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many more.

Families partied under sunny skies and a glowing full moon, with support acts Kingfishr, The Big Moon and TikTok sensation Cat Burns getting the show off to a fantastic start.

ALL IMAGES: Johnny Hathaway

