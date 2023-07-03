Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Gallery: George Ezra brings Chepstow gigs to a close with joyous show

03 Jul 2023 1 minute read
George Ezra at Chepstow Racecourse (Credit: Johnny Hathaway)

Chepstow Racecourse was Paradise for music fans as George Ezra brought a weekend of international live music to a close on Sunday night.

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his fulsome back catalogue, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many more.

Families partied under sunny skies and a glowing full moon, with support acts Kingfishr, The Big Moon and TikTok sensation Cat Burns getting the show off to a fantastic start.

ALL IMAGES: Johnny Hathaway

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.