Gallery: How the Welsh in Australia proudly celebrate their roots

According to Google it’s 9,612 miles from Wales to Australia.

It couldn’t be much further from the land of the dragon to the land of the kangaroo.

However, for those who left Wales behind to make a new life down under, they have never forgotten they are Welsh, if anything, their departure has made those ties to their homeland even stronger.

They do this in a myriad ways – there are many Welsh societies who regularly meet to provide a social aspect and a sense of community, then there are the fan groups for their chosen Welsh rugby and football teams who will get up at all sorts of godforsaken hours of the day and night just to watch their teams play.

Mainly, however, they manifest themselves in physical representations of Welsh pride.

The internet has made the world a much smaller place and on social media – especially Facebook, there is a large and vibrant community of Welsh expat groups.

The largest of these – Welsh in Australia, has nearing 18,000 members.

It is a hive of Welsh activity – both home and away.

It is also choc full of pics of how those Welsh down under celebrate their passion for the country of their birth.

So journey with us as we take a trip down under and meet the Welsh in Australia…

