Gallery: How the Welsh in Australia proudly celebrate their roots

19 Feb 2024 5 minute read

According to Google it’s 9,612 miles from Wales to Australia.

It couldn’t be much further from the land of the dragon to the land of the kangaroo.

However, for those who left Wales behind to make a new life down under, they have never forgotten they are Welsh, if anything, their departure has made those ties to their homeland even stronger.

They do this in a myriad ways – there are many Welsh societies who regularly meet to provide a social aspect and a sense of community, then there are the fan groups for their chosen Welsh rugby and football teams who will get up at all sorts of godforsaken hours of the day and night just to watch their teams play.

Mainly, however, they manifest themselves in physical representations of Welsh pride.

The internet has made the world a much smaller place and on social media – especially Facebook, there is a large and vibrant community of Welsh expat groups.

The largest of these – Welsh in Australia, has nearing 18,000 members.

It is a hive of Welsh activity – both home and away.

It is also choc full of pics of how those Welsh down under celebrate their passion for the country of their birth.

So journey with us as we take a trip down under and meet the Welsh in Australia…

Credit: Dr Nicholas Stephens’ distinctive Cymru car
Credit: Paul Fish Anderson’s custom VW Beetle
Credit: Damon Westcott’s Wales personalised number plate
Credit: John Priddle’s Y Cymro personalised number plate
Credit: Electrician Jason Davis from the Sunshine Coast letting everyone know he’s Welsh
Credit: Yvonne Thomas from Victoria and her Wales personalised number plate
Credit: Mark Brooksy Bainton from Victoria and his WELSHI personalised number plate
Credit: Queenslander Stephanie Luffman and her WAI3S personalised number plate
Credit: Credit: Damon Westcott proudly displaying his Welsh budgie smugglers!
Credit: There’s no mistaking Richard Price’s mixer
Credit: Cliff Hopey’s t-shirt sums it up nicely
Credit: Malcolm Buening representing Wales on the personalised number plate of his new ute (utility vehicle)
Credit: There’s no question of who Jeff George supports
Credit: Jonny Dunn from Victoria proudly displays his Waless personalised plate
Credit: Michael J Davies and his red dragon
Credit: It might be 34 degrees centigrate on the beach in Fremantle but that’s not stopping Jim Simpson from wearing his M&S Christmas jumper
Credit: Helen Bennett proudly displays her red dragon tattoo
Credit: We love Lee Coles’ Cariad number plate and Welsh flag roof on his mini as seen driving around Brisbane
Keith Roberts originally from north Wales keeping in touch with his roots thanks to his custom made Menai Bridge sun screen
Credit: Ryan John flying the flag for Wales in Melbourne
Credit: This is lovely display of Welshness from Wendy Young in Moama, NSW
Credit: Ed Pater in New South Wales with his distinctive Shwmae plate
Credit: Robert Harry in Perth, Western Australia with his Cymru 53 personalised plate
Credit: Round of applause from Andy Morris and his Aussie/Welsh flag
Credit: It’s Christmastime in Oz, so what better way to celebrate and display your Welsh pride than with an inflatable dragon
Credit: I think we know where Andrew Thomas is originally from!
Credit: We love this Welsh sail on John Dasilva’s boat who sails off the coast of Perth
Credit: Taf and a dragon equals Wales courtesy of David Walsham in Western Australia
Credit: David Hutchings in Western Australia letting everyone knwo he’s a Welshey
Credit: Fiona Lewis in Queensland and a distinctive 74FFY plate on a motorbike
Martin Smith’s paperweight and coaster doing the heavy lifting for Wales

