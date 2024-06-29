Gallery: Manic Street Preachers at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede kicked off their double-headlining UK and Ireland tour with a hit-filled night in North Wales.

The indie music legends played to a capacity crowd at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Friday, June 28, marking a triumphant third return for the Manic Street Preachers after they last headlined at the festival in 2017.

One of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales, The Manics headlined the night with frontman James Dean Bradfield declaring: “It’s a privilege to be playing here. It’s the third time so thanks for having us back.”

Beginning their set with roaring crowd-pleaser Motorcycle Emptiness, the Welsh legends performed hit after hit including Everything Must Go, You Stole the Sun From My Heart and Elvis Impersonator: Blackpool Pier and A Design For Life.

During their set they were also joined by fellow Welsh performer The Anchoress before ending the night with number 1 hit If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next.

Taking to the stage ahead of Manics was a fully energised set from Suede. Singer Brett Anderson was on form from the first note belting out hits including Trash, Animal Nitrate, Filmstar, and Metal Mickey.

A rendition of first single The Drowners saw Anderson jump into the crowd. They ended the night with a crowd-pleasing Beautiful Ones and a farewell from Anderson: “Llangollen you have been beautiful.”

The headline shows are part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor which has seen the likes of Bryan Adams, Simple Minds and Paloma Faith headline the Welsh venue, with shows from Tom Jones, Chic with Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter and Madness still to come.

