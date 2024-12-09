Gavin and Stacey finale ‘may not be what people are expecting’

Ruth Jones and James Corden have spoken to Big Issue about how they’re bringing the iconic sitcom to an end – and the pair have warned viewers that the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey “might not be what you are expecting”

“I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting,” Ruth Jones told this week’s Big Issue, which is out today (Monday 9 December). “And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back.”

Corden added: “What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone.”

The duo gave the first interview exclusively to the Big Issue to push sales and drum up support for its street vendors during the important Christmas period.

In their interview the pair revealed never-before-heard secrets about Gavin & Stacey’s creation – including a twist in the original concept that would’ve seen the bride (played by Jones) sleep with the best man (played by Corden).

“It wasn’t Gavin & Stacey yet,” said Corden. “It was a one-off special called It’s My Day. We wrote a backstory, just for us, so we’d know who the people were and how they all met. At that point, (Ruth) was going to be the bride and I was the best man called Kyle! Didn’t they end up sleeping together down an alley?” Jones responds: “Or was it being sick?”

They revealed the idea for It’s My Day came to the pair in a Leeds hotel bar during the filming of ITV comedy Fat Friends. “It was also weird because we were in the Crowne Plaza in Leeds and at any point you could go to this mezzanine floor and someone from Fat Friends would be there,” Corden says, “But for some reason it was just us two that night. If another member of the cast had popped out for a club sandwich, we’d never have talked about it.”

In the interview Jones and Corden also reflected on the highs and lows of their 20-year friendship.

Find out more about the exclusive interview HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

