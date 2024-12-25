Gavin And Stacey: The Finale hits the heartstrings in gripping farewell

The final episode of Gavin And Stacey gripped viewers as characters Smithy and Nessa finally got their happy ending, five years on from the Christmas proposal cliffhanger.

The festive special kicked off in both Billericay and Barry as the family of Stacey Shipman (Joanna Page) and her husband Gavin (Mathew Horne) prepare for a wedding – presumed to be between Neil “Smithy” Smith and Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins.

However, it transpires the wedding is between Smithy (James Corden) and Sonia – his girlfriend from the 2019 Christmas Day episode – played by Laura Aikman.

It comes after Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, got down on one knee to confess her love for Smithy in the special which aired five years ago.

The episode was left on a cliffhanger but Wednesday’s special saw how the proposal was interrupted before Smithy could answer and the pair never discussed it again.

Fast-forward to the wedding day, and after a series of bridezilla moments, ring bearer and best man Gavin suggests Smithy is making a mistake marrying Sonia.

After a number of the guests – including Neil the Baby, the son Smithy shares with Nessa – stand up when asked if they object to the marriage, Smithy realises he has to confess his love for Nessa.

The gang embark on a race against time to reach Nessa before she sets off from Southampton Dock to work on the ships, as Neil the Baby is set to move to Essex to begin an apprenticeship with his father.

After a famously on-off relationship, Smithy proposes to Nessa and the final scene features a heartwarming montage of a low-key wedding, with Nessa sporting a black dress and the pair finally getting their happily ever after.

Elsewhere in the festive special, it is revealed Stacey’s mother Gwen West (Melanie Walters) is in a secret relationship with Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri) – who was famously left at the altar by Nessa in the final episode of season three.

Meanwhile, one of Gavin And Stacey’s long-running jokes almost had a resolution.

Dave is the only person who knows the events of the mysterious fishing trip between Stacey’s uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) and her brother Jason (Robert Wilfort).

Just as he is about to tell all, the smoke alarm goes off as one of Gwen’s famous omelettes is burning on the stove – leaving the trip to remain a mystery.

The 90-minute festive episode also saw Sheridan Smith reprise her role as Smithy’s sister Rudi, while Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis returned to play newly divorced couple Pete and Dawn Sutcliffe.

Line Of Duty star Anna Maxwell-Martin also makes a cameo as the registrar for the first wedding.

Before the episode aired, Corden shared a picture of him and co-creator Jones on Instagram, revealing that they were watching it together.

“We had to be together to watch tonight,” he wrote.

“We really hope you enjoy the finale of Gavin And Stacey.

“It has been the greatest privilege making this show over the past 17 years…The years go by so fast, let’s hope the next beats the last.”

After the show aired, Horne posted a black and white image with Corden, writing: “Thank you for watching. Love you all.”

While actor Russell Tovey, who plays Budgie in the show, wrote: “So proud to have been part of this magic from the very beginning – what a privilege – Gavin and Stacey forever!!”

The series, written by Corden and Jones, originally aired between 2007 and 2010, and returned in 2019 for a special that scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years.

It also won the impact award at the National Television Awards (NTAs) in 2020.

The documentary Gavin And Stacey: A Fond Farewell will be shown at 7pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

