Gavin and Stacey to return for Christmas special – report

It has been reported that much loved Welsh sitcom Gavin and Stacey is to return for a one-off special in December.

According to US entertainment website Deadline, the new episode is to be filmed over the summer and broadcast this Christmas.

The last episode of the comedy, which aired with a Christmas special in 2019, ended on a cliffhanger after Nessa proposed to Smithy.

That ending prompted much talk that there would be a resolution to the question with the comedy returning to UK screens.

Deadline report that noise has only grown louder with James Corden’s return to the UK after ending his eight-year-long stint as host of the Late Late Show in the US.

The website said that the majority of the main cast will likely return for the special. Other than Corden and co-writer Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey stars Matthew Horne and Joanna Page in the titular roles along with an ensemble cast including Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

The show is currently in pre-production, with filming due to begin in a few months’ time, according to Deadline, adding that it was being produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.

The 2019 Christmas special, which ended with Nessa declaring her love for Smithy, was the UK’s most-watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s, with 17.1 million viewers.

It was the most-watched comedy since the Only Fools and Horses Christmas Special in 2002, which was seen by 17.4 million people.

Gavin and Stacey first aired in 2007 and ran for three series bringing fame to the Welsh seaside town of Barry, which has become a mecca for fans of the sitcom.

