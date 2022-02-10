Generation Terrorists at 30 and the lost Richey Edwards interview

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Manic Street Preachers’ debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’.

During the week of the release of the album in 1992, Nation.Cymru’s David Owens interviewed guitarist Richey Edwards – and now you can hear the results again three decades on.

During the extraordinary chat – conducted three years before his disappearance – he launched a staunch defence of his beliefs.

The enigmatic musician was already well known for being outspoken, but he was also intelligent, eloquent and articulate, a deeply thoughtful literate thinker.

In the interview, which had been lost for years before it was found and digitised, Richey held court on the Welsh language, national identity, world politics, family, relationships, the Manic Street Preachers’ vitriolic press outpourings and much more.

You can listen to the four part interview below:

