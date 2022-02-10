Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Generation Terrorists at 30 and the lost Richey Edwards interview

10 Feb 2022 1 minute Read
The cover of ‘Generation Terrorists’

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Manic Street Preachers’ debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’.

During the week of the release of the album in 1992, Nation.Cymru’s David Owens interviewed guitarist Richey Edwards – and now you can hear the results again three decades on.

During the extraordinary chat – conducted three years before his disappearance – he launched a staunch defence of his beliefs.

Richey Edwards (Creative Commons)

The enigmatic musician was already well known for being outspoken, but he was also intelligent, eloquent and articulate, a deeply thoughtful literate thinker.

In the interview, which had been lost for years before it was found and digitised, Richey held court on the Welsh language, national identity, world politics, family, relationships, the Manic Street Preachers’ vitriolic press outpourings and much more.

You can listen to the four part interview below:

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.