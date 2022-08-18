Petition launched to save BBC Welsh language radio show which has been running for 25 years

The presenter of a BBC Welsh language radio show has said that he is “surprised” by the outpouring of affection from listeners after a petition was set up to save his programme.

It was announced earlier this month that Geraint Lloyd’s programme on Radio Cymru will come to and end in October after 25 years of broadcasting.

When the news came out during the National Eisteddfod that the programme was coming to an end, the presenter had declared himself “disappointed” with the decision.

He said that he did not know anything about the petition before coming across it while browsing Facebook.

“It’s very nice that people think so much of the programme,” he told Golwg360. “It was a bit of a surprise!

“I was disappointed that the program was ending but it’s clear that people appreciate what I do.”

‘Popular’

Geraint Lloyd said that he had notr been in any further discussions with Radio Cymru about staying on.

“I’m still disappointed, after being with Radio Cymru for so long,” he said. “It’s not my choice.

“It’s up to them, unfortunately.”

Those signing the petition were keen to state their opinion, with one – Jonnette Jones – saying that she would be “switching off Radio Cymru” if the programme came to an end.

“As devoted listeners of Radio Cymru, Geraint Lloyd is one of the best and an experienced presenter. Geraint must be kept,” said another supporter.

“It’s a great programme, full of humor and consistently good content,” another said. “Keeping Geraint is the right choice!”

“Geraint Lloyd’s program is a successful and popular one. Losing him would be a great loss for a significant number of us. Losing him would be a loss for Radio Cymru,” said another.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

